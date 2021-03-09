Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Overwhelming Demand For Van Gogh Alive With Final Shows In Christchurch And Early Auckland Season

Tuesday, 9 March 2021, 10:06 am
Press Release: Live Nation Entertainment

DUE TO POPULAR DEMAND, Van Gogh Alive has added a final week of shows to the Christchurch season, before opening its doors early in Auckland on Saturday 10th April. Tickets strictly subject to availability, don’t miss out!

Huge demand for Van Gogh Alive tickets in Christchurch and Auckland has prompted organisers to extend their respective seasons. New and final shows have been added in Christchurch, where it is currently showing at Air Force Museum, with an extended run from Monday 22nd March - Sunday 28th March. The large-scale, indoor experience is also set to open its doors early in Auckland at Spark Arena on 10th April. Tickets for both seasons are strictly limited and available now.

Presented by Grande Experiences, AKA Australia and Live Nation, Van Gogh Alive is a multi-sensory experience to entertain the whole family. Van Gogh’s works have been displayed and enjoyed around the world for over a century – but never like this. For a limited time only, audiences will have the unique opportunity to fully experience Van Gogh’s artistry, and truly immerse themselves in his world.

Live Nation New Zealand Managing Director, Mark Kneebone says: “We’ve been blown away by New Zealanders response to Van Gogh Alive – and we’re thrilled to be extending the Christchurch and Auckland seasons to service this demand.”

Make no mistake – this is no ordinary art exhibition. Created by Grande Experiences, Van Gogh Alive sets aside traditions of tiptoeing through silent galleries and viewing paintings from afar in quiet contemplation as visitors find themselves interacting with art in ways they never imagined. From start to finish, visitors are surrounded by a vibrant symphony of light, colour, sound and fragrance that has been called an ‘unforgettable’ multi-sensory experience. Van Gogh's masterpieces come to life, giving the sensation of walking right into his paintings, a feeling that is simultaneously enchanting, entertaining and educational. Adults and children delight in the super-scale show, viewing artworks from new angles and discovering unique perspectives, all contact-free and naturally socially distanced. But for many, the greatest pleasure lies in simply standing still, indulging the senses as waves of sights and sounds, intense and beautiful, wash over them. Don’t worry about the kids getting bored – they’ll love it as much as you do!

Tickets are on sale now for each location from www.vangoghalive.co.nz

VAN GOGH ALIVE

CHRISTCHURCH AIR FORCE MUSEUM OF NEW ZEALAND 
ON NOW. FINAL SHOWS ADDED FROM MARCH 22 - 28 2021

AUCKLAND SPARK ARENA FROM APRIL 10, 2021

TICKETS ON SALE NOW 
For complete tour and ticket information, visit: www.livenation.co.nz 
 

ABOUT GRANDE EXPERIENCES
Grande Experiences, the creator and producer of Van Gogh Alive, is a world leader in the creation, design, production, promotion and installation of large-scale exhibitions and immersive experiences with broad cultural appeal along with engaging, entertaining and educational content. From concept to completion, Grande Experiences creates visually and technically stunning masterpieces and presents them around the world. Its experiences have been displayed 190+ times in over 145+ cities, in 32 languages, across six continents enthralling audiences of over 17 million people. Grande Experiences is based in Melbourne, Australia with satellite offices in the UK, Italy and the USA. Grande Experiences also owns and operates Museo Leonardo da Vinci, a prestigious permanent museum in central Rome, Italy and plans to open several permanent immersive galleries in the USA, Europe and Australia in 2021.

Van Gogh Alive and Grande’s other multi-sensory experiences are presented through the organisation’s SENSORY4TM system that combines multi-channel motion graphics beamed through up to 40 high-definition projectors with cinema-quality surround sound.

grande-experiences.com 

WHAT IS SENSORY4™?
Developed by Grande Experiences, SENSORY4™ is a unique system that combines multi-channel motion graphics, cinema quality surround sound and up to forty high-definition projectors to provide one of the most exciting multi-screen environments in the world. The resulting experience is dynamic, informative and visually spectacular. Incredibly detailed images flow through the mass of projectors and merge with digital surround sound to saturate the space in a breathtaking immersive display.

ABOUT LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT
Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Media & Sponsorship. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Live Nation Entertainment on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Benjamin Ree's The Painter and The Thief

The Norwegian filmmaker had long been fascinated by art thieves who commit high-stakes crimes with a delicate touch when a chance Google search in 2015 uncovered a botched heist in Oslo. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>


Howard Davis: Byrneing Down the House - Spike Lee's American Utopia

Lee does an admirable job capturing Byrne's stunning live performance of his latest album, but the real star of the show is the staging. More>>


Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Friend Ship Tour Docks in Wellington

A sense of local pride was certainly running high at the Opera House on Saturday night, as the lads ran through a tasty little set drawn mostly from their latest album Friend Ship (splash out for Xmas on the shocking pink extra-thick vinyl edition). More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 