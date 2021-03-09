Overwhelming Demand For Van Gogh Alive With Final Shows In Christchurch And Early Auckland Season
Huge demand for
Van Gogh Alive tickets in Christchurch and Auckland
has prompted organisers to extend their respective seasons.
New and final shows have been added in Christchurch, where
it is currently showing at Air Force Museum, with an
extended run from Monday 22nd March - Sunday 28th March. The
large-scale, indoor experience is also set to open its doors
early in Auckland at Spark Arena on 10th April. Tickets for
both seasons are strictly limited and available
now. Presented by Grande Experiences, AKA Australia
and Live Nation, Van Gogh Alive is a multi-sensory
experience to entertain the whole family. Van Gogh’s works
have been displayed and enjoyed around the world for over a
century – but never like this. For a limited time only,
audiences will have the unique opportunity to fully
experience Van Gogh’s artistry, and truly immerse
themselves in his world. Live Nation New Zealand
Managing Director, Mark Kneebone says: “We’ve been
blown away by New Zealanders response to Van Gogh Alive –
and we’re thrilled to be extending the Christchurch and
Auckland seasons to service this demand.” Make
no mistake – this is no ordinary art exhibition. Created
by Grande Experiences, Van Gogh Alive sets aside
traditions of tiptoeing through silent galleries and viewing
paintings from afar in quiet contemplation as visitors find
themselves interacting with art in ways they never imagined.
From start to finish, visitors are surrounded by a vibrant
symphony of light, colour, sound and fragrance that has been
called an ‘unforgettable’ multi-sensory experience. Van
Gogh's masterpieces come to life, giving the sensation of
walking right into his paintings, a feeling that is
simultaneously enchanting, entertaining and educational.
Adults and children delight in the super-scale show, viewing
artworks from new angles and discovering unique
perspectives, all contact-free and naturally socially
distanced. But for many, the greatest pleasure lies in
simply standing still, indulging the senses as waves of
sights and sounds, intense and beautiful, wash over them.
Don’t worry about the kids getting bored – they’ll
love it as much as you do!
Grande’s other multi-sensory experiences are presented
through the organisation’s SENSORY4TM system that combines
multi-channel motion graphics beamed through up to 40
high-definition projectors with cinema-quality surround
Grande Experiences, the creator and producer of Van Gogh Alive, is a world leader in the creation, design, production, promotion and installation of large-scale exhibitions and immersive experiences with broad cultural appeal along with engaging, entertaining and educational content. From concept to completion, Grande Experiences creates visually and technically stunning masterpieces and presents them around the world. Its experiences have been displayed 190+ times in over 145+ cities, in 32 languages, across six continents enthralling audiences of over 17 million people. Grande Experiences is based in Melbourne, Australia with satellite offices in the UK, Italy and the USA. Grande Experiences also owns and operates Museo Leonardo da Vinci, a prestigious permanent museum in central Rome, Italy and plans to open several permanent immersive galleries in the USA, Europe and Australia in 2021.
Developed by Grande Experiences, SENSORY4™ is a unique system that combines multi-channel motion graphics, cinema quality surround sound and up to forty high-definition projectors to provide one of the most exciting multi-screen environments in the world. The resulting experience is dynamic, informative and visually spectacular. Incredibly detailed images flow through the mass of projectors and merge with digital surround sound to saturate the space in a breathtaking immersive display.
Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Media & Sponsorship. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com.
