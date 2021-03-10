Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

CubaDuba Announces Final Lineup And Schedule Of 500 Events With 1750 Artists

Wednesday, 10 March 2021, 10:20 am
Press Release: CubaDuba

WELLINGTON, NZ — CubaDupa, New Zealand's most diverse and creative street festival, has released its final line up and daily schedule for the festival which will be held on the weekend of March 27-28, 2021

The final line-up brings the festival to a massive 19+ hours of curated entertainment across 46 stages and creative zones, delivering 500+ performances and 20 parades with over 1750 artists. A comprehensive daily schedule has been released on the CubaDupa website for audiences to begin planning now.

The newest addition to the beloved festival is Ngā Toi o Te Aro in Te Aro Park. The park will be transformed to showcase Māori artists, te reo and tikanga Māori. Ngā Toi o Te Aro stage, programmed by CubaDupa Ngā Toi Māori Director, Noel Woods (Te Āti Awa/Ngāti Porou/Ngāruahine), will showcase 32 acts and 18 hours of programming across the 2 days with the majority of performances in te reo Māori.

Ngā Toi Māori Director, Noel Woods, says “Kia rongohia te reo, kia kōrerohia te reo, kia kitea te reo, kia Māori te reo. Let the Māori language and culture be heard, in conversation, and seen worldwide so that it becomes normalised. I am so excited with this great opportunity to showcase our language and culture at one of Aotearoa’s largest street festivals”

A whakatau will signal the start of CubaDupa, led by Te Āti Awa iwi members through taonga pūoro, taiaha, karanga, haka and karakia. Ngā Toi o Te Aro stage will be streamed worldwide on radio and social media platforms with a collaboration between Āti Awa Toa FM and Te Ūpoko o te Ika Radio.

Festival Director, Gerry Paul says “2021 has seen CubaDupa take an exciting step forward by creating a space at the festival dedicated to Kaupapa Māori. In consultation with Te Wharewaka o Pōneke Trust, the Creative Capital Arts Trust (producers of CubaDupa & NZ Fringe) have created a specific role and appointed Noel Woods as our Ngā Toi Māori Director, to develop a Kaupapa Māori programme and showcase Māori arts practitioners at the festival”.

Joining the music line up is an array of award winners and champions of te reo Māori. Leading the charge is Pere Wihongi, a winner at the 2020 Aotearoa Music Awards for best Maori Artist of the year with his group Maimoa.

Waiata Maori Music award winners, Amba Holly will grace the stage with her soulful sound, alongside multi-award winner Kristen te Rito, bringing her up-beat Māori urban vibes to the park. Majic, Maaka Fiso and NLC complete the list of award winners featured at the festival with performances not to be missed.

Wai is a whānau affair and perform 100% in Te Reo Māori using the language's natural percussive flow and using poi with synths and drums, creating a sound that is soulful, funky and not like anything you’ve ever heard before.

Six-time New Zealand Beatbox Champion and World Record Holder for the longest individual Beatboxing Marathon, King Homeboy will blow audiences away, and Wellington’s very own NZ DMC champion DJ Gooda will bring it home with his kiwi-style hip-hop DJ sets.

Wānanga will also be held in the park throughout the weekend, including Wānanga Taonga Pūoro where audiences can learn to make their own kōauau and porotiti. Te Rito Maioha, a local weaving collective will lead the Wānanga Rāranga where audiences can learn to weave a putiputi and make their own poi. There will also be Wānanga Taiaha showcasing Maori Martial Arts.

Kapa haka will feature strongly with the recent Wellington Regional Kapa Haka Champions Te Ahi a Tahurangi and previous winners Ngā Taonga Mai Tawhiti who both are representing our region at Te Matatini 2022.

CubaDupa is held on the weekend of March 27-28, throughout the Cuba Street Precinct in Wellington. For latest details of artists, daily schedules, vendors and stages visit www.cubadupa.co.nz.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from CubaDuba on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Benjamin Ree's The Painter and The Thief

The Norwegian filmmaker had long been fascinated by art thieves who commit high-stakes crimes with a delicate touch when a chance Google search in 2015 uncovered a botched heist in Oslo. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>


Howard Davis: Byrneing Down the House - Spike Lee's American Utopia

Lee does an admirable job capturing Byrne's stunning live performance of his latest album, but the real star of the show is the staging. More>>


Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Friend Ship Tour Docks in Wellington

A sense of local pride was certainly running high at the Opera House on Saturday night, as the lads ran through a tasty little set drawn mostly from their latest album Friend Ship (splash out for Xmas on the shocking pink extra-thick vinyl edition). More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 