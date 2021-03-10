Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

NZTrio Harnesses The Emotional Contrasts Of Nature In A Dramatic 2021 Programme

Wednesday, 10 March 2021, 3:20 pm
Press Release: NZTrio

NZTrio is excited to announce the first dates for their 2021 series: Dramatic Skies. As the name suggests, the series takes listeners on a journey through intense emotional contrasts, from sweetness and light, to drama and darkness. Audiences will be transported through three dynamic cloudscapes, beginning in April with Stratus, followed by Cumulus in September, and closing with Cirrus in December.

The series builds on the energy of last year, disrupted though it was, and is packed full of dramatic contrasts. Each concert echoes its different cloud type, with works representative of these different formations. Some are bright and billowy - familiar shapes passing by - and others are dark, brooding and portentous. Each programme showcases NZTrio’s signature curatorial magic with potent combinations of old and new works, including three new commissions by Kiwi composers Reuben de Lautour, Jenny McLeod, and Dame Gillian Whitehead.

The Auckland Town Hall Concert Chamber continues to be this ensemble’s home base for the 2021 subscription series, with a new, more intimate seating configuration designed to elevate the transcendental experience of classical music, embracing audiences and bringing them closer.

The year will also see the release of NZTrio’s debut album, recorded in January 2021. A celebration of the new permanent trio line-up – Ashley Brown (cello), Amalia Hall (violin), and Somi Kim (piano) – the album is due for release this winter.

“As a group, we endeavour to inspire new expectations and break the boundaries of classical contemporary music. Music is a unifying force that brings us together now more than ever - we are committed to immersing ourselves and our audiences in the magic of live performance.” – NZTrio

DATES AND BOOKING DETAILS:

Dramatic Skies: Stratus
Rachmaninoff • Haydn • Suk • Cowan • de Lautour • Chausson

Saturday, April 10, 5pm
Nathan Homestead, Manurewa, Auckland
Tickets via Eventfinda

Sunday, April 18, 5pm
Concert Chamber - Auckland Town Hall, Auckland Central
Tickets via Ticketmaster


Dramatic Skies: Cumulus
Grieg • Schifrin • McLeod • Taylor • Smetana

Sunday 22 August, 5pm
St Andrew's on The Terrace, Wellington
Tickets via Eventfinda

Sunday, September 5, 5pm
Concert Chamber - Auckland Town Hall, Auckland Central
Tickets via Ticketmaster

Sunday, October 10, 4pm
Greytown Music Society – 57 Wood St., Greytown
Tickets via Ed or Juliet Cooke 06 304-9497 / efjacooke@gmail.com


Dramatic Skies: Cirrus
Schubert • Clement • Panufnik • Whitehead • Rachmaninoff

Saturday, Nov 6, 5pm
Nathan Homestead, Manurewa, Auckland
Tickets via Eventfinda

Friday 19 November, 7pm
St Andrew's on The Terrace, Wellington
Tickets via Eventfinda

Sunday, December 12, 5pm
Concert Chamber - Auckland Town Hall
Tickets via Ticketmaster
 

OTHER PERFORMANCE DATES:

March 25 - Cowra Festival of International Understanding
NZTrio performance via livestream

April 16 - Dunedin Arts Festival
NZTrio in collaboration with BalletCollective Aotearoa - Subtle Dances

June 1-6 - Wakatipu Music Festival, Queenstown
Performance of the Chamber Music NZ programme, with coaching & workshops for young artists and Queenstown community

June 18 - 30 - Chamber Music NZ tour
Messiaen's Quartet for the End of Time with clarinettist Jonathan Cohen, plus works by Beethoven & Ross Harris

Aug - Oct - NZTrio Composing Competition
Open to all major universities around the country, the competition brief requires entrants to craft a work inspired by a NZ artwork or visual artist with the theme of 'Audiovisualise'. The winning works will be performed by NZTrio in a concert in Auckland on October 14.

Tickets and more information at: www.nztrio.com/event-directory/

Connect with @nztrio
www.facebook.com/nztrio
www.twitter.com/nztrio
www.instagram.com/nztrio

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from NZTrio on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Benjamin Ree's The Painter and The Thief

The Norwegian filmmaker had long been fascinated by art thieves who commit high-stakes crimes with a delicate touch when a chance Google search in 2015 uncovered a botched heist in Oslo. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>


Howard Davis: Byrneing Down the House - Spike Lee's American Utopia

Lee does an admirable job capturing Byrne's stunning live performance of his latest album, but the real star of the show is the staging. More>>


Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Friend Ship Tour Docks in Wellington

A sense of local pride was certainly running high at the Opera House on Saturday night, as the lads ran through a tasty little set drawn mostly from their latest album Friend Ship (splash out for Xmas on the shocking pink extra-thick vinyl edition). More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 