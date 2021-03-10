Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Young Landscapers Vie For National Title In Live Action Competition

Wednesday, 10 March 2021, 5:22 pm
Press Release: Registered Master Landscapers

This Friday 12 March 2021, 13 of New Zealand’s up-and-coming landscaping superstars will compete in Christchurch for the coveted Registered Master Landscapers Young Landscaper of the Year 2021 title. The finalists were selected out of a group of high-quality applicants, having been judged on their attitude to work, health and safety practice, maturity, industry knowledge, and overall skills.

“We are proud to support and encourage the next generation of landscaping professionals through our annual competition,” says Registered Master Landscapers chief executive officer, Janine Scott. “As an industry that thrives on attracting new talent, we are thrilled to see so many finalists this year and have been wowed by the overall quality and enthusiasm of the applicants.

“The competition offers significant opportunities for these young, motivated landscapers to showcase their skills and gain important industry recognition as they compete alongside their peers.”

Starting at 8am, the finalists will meet at Urban Paving in Christchurch on 12 March for competition day, where they will be tested on a range of practical and written activities, including landscape profile set-out, plant identification, digger operation, paving, lawn preparation, a face-to-face interview, and a speech.

Open to applicants throughout New Zealand aged 30 years and younger, all competition finalists compete for the overall title of Young Landscaper of the Year, in addition to five other outstanding achievement prizes of $500 each.

The New Zealand Young Landscaper of the Year 2021 winner will be announced at a gala dinner at the Rydges Latimer Hotel in Christchurch on 13 March, where they will be awarded the New Zealand Young Landscaper of the Year title and trophy and a $2,500 cash prize, in addition to the privilege of progressing through to represent Registered Master Landscapers at the 2021 Young Horticulturist of the Year competition.

To find out more about the competition day event, head here.

For more information about the competition and Registered Master Landscapers, go to www.masterlandscapers.org.nz

