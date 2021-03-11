New Dates For The Haka Party Incident



The Haka Party Incident will now be presented 30 March - 10 April at ASB Waterfront Theatre, after the season was postponed due to Auckland moving into Alert Level 3 recently.

Combining documentary and kapa haka, film-maker and theatre director Katie Wolfe resurrects this eventful day to thrilling effect. Provocative, resonant and unforgettable, The Haka Party Incident is a not-to-be-missed theatre event.

Tickets are now back on sale for the new dates from www.atc.co.nz / 0800 282 849

Stopping and starting theatre productions as we fluctuate through COVID levels is an incredibly difficult feat to achieve. We are delighted we have managed to secure the cast and creatives to reschedule this work and any assistance you are able to give us in spreading the word is hugely appreciated.

© Scoop Media

