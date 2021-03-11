Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Connecting With Our Seas This Seaweek

Thursday, 11 March 2021, 12:22 pm
Press Release: Department of Conservation

Celebrate our connection to the sea this Seaweek by joining a community snorkel day at Te Tapuwae o Rongokako Marine Reserve this Saturday.

The Department of Conservation (DOC) encourages everyone to take simple actions to connect with our oceans and learn more about what is under the waves.

DOC Senior Ranger Community, Trudi Ngawhare, says people living on the East Coast are fortunate to have the ocean in their backyard, including a fully protected marine reserve.

“Being able to connect with our seas is easy as it is so accessible and beneficial to our well-being in these uncertain times of COVID-19.

“Our lives and well-being are intertwined with the health of the ocean and everything in it. It is crucial that we look after it”.

Whether you choose to join a beach clean-up, plant trees, listen to a lecture or learn a bit more about the amazing biodiversity, there is a way for everyone to get involved, she says.

A snorkel day will be held at Te Tapuwae o Rongokako Marine Reserve on Saturday 13 March from 11 am to 3 pm with Experienced Marine Reserve (EMR) snorkel instructors to guide participants.

The marine reserve is a place where you can explore our unique coastal environment in its natural, untouched state and discover the biodiversity in this fully protected area. It is also a Toyota Kiwi Guardian adventure site where kids can learn about the reserve and earn a medal.

“Learning about the sea and marine life is one of the best actions we can take. The more we know, the better equipped we are to look after our marine environment now and into the future” says Trudi Ngawhare.

Seaweek runs from Saturday 6 March until Sunday 14 March and is hosted by the NZ Association for Environmental Education (NZAEE) and supported by DOC.

For more information about the community snorkel day contact Amy Hardy, Project Manager and Tutor, EMR He Awa Ora, He Tai Ora, Healthy Rivers, Living Sea Education Trust on: 027 713 9152 or email: amyhardy@nmtt.co.nz. Visit the Seaweek website or like Seaweek on Facebook, and Instagram to keep up with all the news.

Background information

Event details:

Community Snorkel Day – Te Tapuwae o Rongokako Marine Reserve

Whangara Road, SH35, Pouawa Beach, Gisborne

Saturday 13 March 2021

11 am-3 pm

If weather is unfavourable, postponed to Saturday 27 March 2021 10am-2pm. Time to coincide with tides. Listen to More FM.

  • Turn up on the day just before 11 am to be a part of the snorkelling group.
  • An adult must accompany all children for all activities during this event.
  • FREE HIRE of all equipment such as wetsuits, fins, masks and snorkels or BYO.
  • Sausage sizzle provided by DOC and/or BYO lunch.
  • Donations/koha welcome
     

