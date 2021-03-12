Three Kiwi Films Announced For All New Doc Edge Fusion Festival

The Documentary New Zealand Trust presents

THE DOCUMENTARY EDGE INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL 2021 (DOC EDGE)

3 June – 11 July 2021

After a whirlwind 2020 when it became one of the first festivals online, the Academy Award-qualifying Doc Edge Festival is back. The 16th edition will return to theatres in Auckland and Wellington and play online across all of Aotearoa.

To connect Kiwi film lovers and give audiences a chance to experience the very best documentaries from NZ and around the world, this year Doc Edge is partnering with new venues in Auckland, SkyCity Theatre and The Civic, and its regular Wellington home at The Roxy.

Doc Edge is continuing its commitment to offering unique experiences by working with New Zealand artists to create a festival village at each venue. Festival-goers will enjoy entertainment including art installations, live performances, and virtual and augmented reality exhibitions.

Doc Edge Schools also returns with free screenings for students in theatre and online. The full festival programme will be announced on 27 April. Leading a curated selection of over 60 feature and short films are three world premieres that champion the Kiwi spirit.

High Tide Don’t Hide weaves the stories of five teenagers inspired by Greta Thunberg as they rally against anxiety, climate denial, and white privilege to pull together a record-setting strike in Aotearoa. With intimate access to students’ meetings, homes, and personal video diaries, filmmakers Niva Kay, Emily McDowell, Nia Phipps and Phil Stebbings (The Rebel Film Collective) have dedicated the movie to late politician and environmentalist, Jeanette Fitzsimons, who appears briefly in the film.

The Garden of Evil from director Larry Keating delves into the mysterious stories of New Zealand yachting hero and environmentalist, Sir Peter Blake and eco-warrior, Captain Pete Bethune. Both men were brutally attacked in the Brazilian Amazon. Blake was murdered; Bethune narrowly escaped with his life. While they were on separate expeditions, 16 years apart, the film sets out to prove the attacks were closely related. Bethune, together with three investigative journalists, unravels the connections between corruption, organised crime, and violence in one of the most dangerous ports on the Amazon.

Director Alistair Harding’s debut feature film is the story of nature’s power colliding with human ambition. At its heart, The Sea Decides is one Kiwi man’s attempt to use only his muscle-power to travel the 12,000km from Singapore to New Zealand – a feat never previously attempted. More than just a story of Grant Rawlinson’s adventure, the film delivers an awe-inspiring glimpse into something far greater.

Here’s to a whole month of premium documentaries this June.

Full programme and tickets on sale Tuesday 27 April. For more information on the 2021 festival, visit docedge.nz, or follow on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

© Scoop Media

