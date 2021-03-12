Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Preview | Auckland White V Central Districts

Friday, 12 March 2021, 6:00 pm
Press Release: Auckland Rugby League

Auckland White play at home for the first time this Saturday in the NZRL National 20s, taking on a Central Districts side who travel to Opaheke Park for the second time in three weeks.

There are a handful of forced changes to the backline, including the withdrawal of impressive fullback Corey Cassidy-Natano, but up front the core of the forward pack remains from the Round 1 win over Wai-Coa-Bay.

Entry to the ground is free and you can catch the match live on Sky Sports 4 in New Zealand or Fox League, Kayo and Watch NRL across the Tasman.

Auckland White v Central Districts

Sat, March 13 – 12.00pm NZT

Opaheke Park, Auckland

Team

1. Te Napi Waipouri (Otahuhu), 2. Oscar Amosa (Manurewa), 3. Viliami Kuli (n/a), 14. Maddison Tekeu (Otahuhu), 5. Tolomanila Watts (Marist), 6. Doux Kauhiva [vc] (Marist), 7. Teariki Ford (Manurewa), 8. Victor Afoa [c] (Mt Albert), 9. Navajo Doyle (Papatoetoe), 10. Tony Tafa (Te Atatu), 11. Faith Kalekale (Waitemata), 12. Kyson Kingi (Mt Albert Grammar School 1st XIII), 13. Elam Payne (Marist). INTERCHANGE: 15. Darius Hignett-Morgan (n/a), 16. Kaufana Lasa (Pakuranga), 17. Saul Tauhinu (Mangere East), 22. Ezekiel Start (Pakuranga) . COACH: Francis Meli.

Player spotlight

Centre Viliami Kuli was huge for Auckland White in Round 1, scoring a try and setting another up with a long-range break. He shapes as a key attacking weapon for coach Francis Meli once again. Three starting forwards – Tony Tafa, Elam Payne and Kyson Kingi – got in on the try-scoring in the opener and they will have a key role to play against the Central Districts big men. Goal-kicking could be vital too and playmaker Doux Kauhiva – who sits equal first in the competition's MVP race – will be eyeing improvement after kicking at 50 percent in Round 1.

How to watch

Live coverage on Sky Sport 4 from 12.00pm NZT in New Zealand and on Fox League, Kayo and Watch NRL in Australia. Post-match there will be a game report on www.aucklandleague.co.nz.

© Scoop Media

