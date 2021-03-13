Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Wellington To Lead The World In Turning Green For St Patrick's Day

Saturday, 13 March 2021, 2:16 pm
Press Release: Wellington Irish Society

New Zealand's capital city, Wellington, is preparing for another world first in 2021 with an official, public parade to mark St. Patrick's Day.

Wellingtonians are being encouraged to wear something green and celebrate St Patrick's Day on Sunday, 14 March from 1pm to 5pm with a family friendly parade starting at Odlins Plaza and ending at Queens Wharf.

Wellington Irish President, Ian Long said the St Patrick's Day Parade this year was extra special due to Covid-19 restrictions around the world curtailing many public gatherings and the parade provided Wellingtonians a unique opportunity to celebrate a love for all things Irish.

"Traditionally there are dozens, if not hundreds of parades taking place throughout the world with crowds of people packing streets from Dublin to New York, Tokyo to Buenos Aires. As far as we know, this year, New Zealand is hosting the only parades in the world, with Wellington hosting the first of two parades in Aotearoa.

"The Irish community in Wellington recognise we're extremely fortunate to get together and celebrate the annual Feast of Saint Patrick, when millions of people around the world are unable to. As we come together to celebrate with a parade and more festivities on March 17, we'll be doing so very mindful of those doing it tough around the world.

"The St Patrick's Day Parade will be a very special day for the community and we're looking forward to celebrating with music and performances from Ireland and around the world."

The parade, which is a partnership with the Irish Embassy of New Zealand starts at Odlin's Plaza, Welling and winds its way along the waterfront finishing up outside the TSB Arena at Queen's Wharf. This is an event for all the family with a fantastic mix of New Zealand and Irish performances with locals encouraged to wear something green.

Run plan
1:30 Arrival of St Patrick by Waka at Wharewaka
2pm Parade start
2.30-2.35pm Parade arrives at Queen’s Wharf
2:35-2:45pm Taikoza performance conclusion
2:45-2:55pm City of Wellington Pipe Band
2:55-3:10pm Gregan Irish Dancers
3:10-3:20pm St Catherine’s School multi-cultural group
3.20-3.30pm CCCWG Chinese Lion Dancers and Drum Troupe
3:30—3:40pm Kerry School of Irish Dance group
3:40-3:50pm Hutt Valley Irish Society - Alice Paul Singers
3.50-4pm Best Dressed ‘Wearing of the Green’ Competition Awards
4pm-end Irish Traditional Music Session

