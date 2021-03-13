Race Days In The America's Cup Village

With Auckland now in COVID19 Level 1, the America’s Cup Race Village can now begin an exciting roll out of village activations. Locals and visitors to Auckland have had a taste of the America’s Cup Race Village experience during the ACWS and the PRADA Cup, but just as you can expect a whole lot of great action on the water for the America’s Cup Match, it’s heating up just as much on shore.

The Eastern Viaduct will continue with the Merchandise store, where fans can buy their favourite team kit, and the Challenger of Record’s AC75 ‘professional simulator’. With its 180-degree screen and moving platform, it gives you a taste of what it’s like to be at the helm of an AC75. Te Wero Island will continue with the very popular food and beverage experience of Te Pou - New Zealand House and the Mumm Yacht Club situated in prime position - in front of the Main Stage, where the crowds gather to watch the racing action on the big screen, and daily entertainment, and be amongst the atmosphere of the event. The Main Stage will feature some extremely exciting musical acts including some of New Zealand’s greatest musicians. The full line-up will be announced separately, so stay tuned to know more.

Te Wero Island will light up with the big screen live from 10am, with entertainment from 1230pm, followed by a Ngāti Whātua Orakei Warrior blowing a conch at dock out as race boats dock out wishing the teams good luck upon the water. There will be daily live shows either side of the LIVE racing which takes place between 4 to 6pm. Some classic Kiwi music icons will be on stage in the village to entertain including The Feelers and ZED on Sunday 14th from 8pm and other big names to feature across the event including Tami Neilson on Saturday 13th and more!

The existing Spark 5G Race Zone is a free 60-minute race experience. It showcases how Spark 5G and Emirates Team New Zealand work together to put the team at the leading edge of technology and sailing. You’ll see how the team have used Spark 5G to train, practice, refine and develop Te Aihe, one of the first AC75 sailboats in the world. Discover how everything from weather conditions to engineering refinements come together to create a cutting-edge racing team. But you must book in advance for this popular attraction. You can book your time online at https://spark5g.mobi/. The America’s Cup 3D photo wall in Karanga Plaza will have even more going on with local youth musicians, superheroes and face painters, with some tasty morsels to pick up along the way, and make sure you’re seen in the colours of your team by visiting the Emirates Team New Zealand’s own merchandise store.

Along Halsey Wharf we have another big screen and spectators can grab a food, coffee and other refreshments and soak up the atmosphere on bean bags and under umbrellas with their toes up and bottoms in bean bags. There is also a scaled version of an AC75, and we will have an OMEGA 3D sign, impressive with the Auckland harbour as its backdrop – another spot for a selfie to remember the day out. Of course, Halsey Wharf is also a prime viewing spot to watch the boats come and go- so close you can almost touch them or get a glimpse of the inner workings of the spectacular AC75’s.

Along Halsey Wharf we have another big screen and spectators can grab a food, coffee and other refreshments and soak up the atmosphere on bean bags and under umbrellas with their toes up and bottoms in bean bags. There is also a scaled version of an AC75, and we will have an OMEGA 3D sign, impressive with the Auckland harbour as its backdrop – another spot for a selfie to remember the day out. Of course, Halsey Wharf is also a prime viewing spot to watch the boats come and go- so close you can almost touch them or get a glimpse of the inner workings of the spectacular AC75’s.

Take your pick of the great bars and restaurants open for business and great places to relax and watch the racing on Wynyard Quarters North Wharf.

The Western End of North Wharf will feature several activations with sponsors including, the Coca-Cola Drink Stop and Pump water hydration station (13 & 14 March only), and the Coastguard stand where fans can learn about the 26 event support boats that will be given to Coastguard at the conclusion of the 36th America's Cup, to benefit coastal communities around the country thanks to Lotto New Zealand funding. Blake Trust will feature with virtual reality headsets to deliver an engaging, inspiring and educational experience of environmental sustainability in our oceans, with a focus on the Hauraki Gulf.

Sea Cleaners' whose four boats are pulling out 160,000 litres of rubbish from our waterways every month, are also activating. That's five full shipping containers.

Need a pickup after a busy morning? There will be a coffee cart parked up along here also to keep your caffeine options open.

Silo Park which has been one of the best spots to hang out and watch the racing with friends and family in the heart of the America’s Cup action, will feature some of the best Tāmaki Makaurau Mana Whenua led Food Vendors, Cultural Activities in the Silos including Rarangi (weaving), live tā moko (tattooing), and Romiromi (healing). There will also be weekend markets, live daily entertainment on race days, and as always, the second 3D photo wall, our family friendly pop-up bar with great shade, and gelato to cool down in the sun.

The America’s Cup Race village is for everyone to come celebrate and enjoy New Zealand’s America’s Cup. Full entertainment schedule and details visit www.americascup.com.

© Scoop Media

