Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

No Wind, No Racing, No Points Added

Monday, 15 March 2021, 6:33 am
Press Release: Emirates Team New Zealand

Auckland, New Zealand - 14th March 2021

No racing today on the Hauraki Gulf in the 36th America’s Cup presented by Prada, as the breeze remained just below the agreed threshold to start a race. Surrounded by a massive spectator fleet of over 1300 boats on the water, Emirates Team New Zealand and Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli were at times able to get up and sail after a tow up onto their foils by their chase boats - but for both teams and spectators the wind was just below the consistent 6.5 knot wind speed needed to start race 7. Regatta director Iain Murray tried to get a race underway right up until 17:45, but the breeze just didn't play ball.

With both the Defender and Challenger level at three races each, both teams headed back to their bases resetting mentally and physically to restart this extraordinary contest with more wind forecast tomorrow and Tuesday.

Emirates Team New Zealand helmsman Peter Burling was pragmatic about today’s conditions, “It was certainly light around the top of the course, and even if we did just make the wind limit, it would have been interesting to see if we could have got around the race course within the time limit.”

“One thing today did allow, was for our shore and race crew out here on the water to continue to look at every little detail of the boat and come up with ways to make the boat faster. There are definitely lots of little modifications happening all over the place to make this boat go faster. As a team you have to keep getting better, and we definitely feel we have been improving over the course of these opening races - in terms of technique, equipment or how you are using something - and every little detail makes a big difference.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Emirates Team New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Benjamin Ree's The Painter and The Thief

The Norwegian filmmaker had long been fascinated by art thieves who commit high-stakes crimes with a delicate touch when a chance Google search in 2015 uncovered a botched heist in Oslo. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>


Howard Davis: Byrneing Down the House - Spike Lee's American Utopia

Lee does an admirable job capturing Byrne's stunning live performance of his latest album, but the real star of the show is the staging. More>>


Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Friend Ship Tour Docks in Wellington

A sense of local pride was certainly running high at the Opera House on Saturday night, as the lads ran through a tasty little set drawn mostly from their latest album Friend Ship (splash out for Xmas on the shocking pink extra-thick vinyl edition). More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 