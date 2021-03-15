Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

SIX60 To Play The Very First Concert At Eden Park

Monday, 15 March 2021, 7:12 am
Press Release: Six60

It’s the news that Auckland has been waiting for! SIX60 are over the moon to announce that they will be the first ever band to play at the iconic Auckland stadium Eden Park!

SIX60 have just come off the back of what was literally the biggest tour in the world which frustratingly did not include an Auckland date. It’s been a long road to get here with many roadblocks to contend with, but the band have always had an unwavering dedication to play Eden Park. That has now become a reality.

On Saturday 24th April 2021, the SIX60 SATURDAY’S tour will carry on when they play Auckland’s biggest stadium, the mighty Eden Park. It’s only fitting that a kiwi act is the first to grace the stage at our national stadium where so many giants have tread before them.

It’s a massive feat for the band who have always dreamed of playing there…..

“It’s no secret that SIX60 have wanted to play Eden Park for some time now. We always felt that it was important a kiwi band should play the first show at our national stadium. Because of the hard work that New Zealand has done as a community we are in the privileged position to perform to an audience of this size. It’s a great reward, we’re stoked that it’s become a reality and it’s a real honour to bring our show to the garden of Eden. We can’t wait”. - Matiu Walters SIX60

SIX60’s affinity with Eden Park stemmed from their passion for the venue and its rich sporting history. The stadium says the band’s public support over recent years and demand for them to play at New Zealand’s national stadium made it an easy decision to create history together.

“The first concert at Eden Park is a significant milestone for both our staff and community. SIX60’s support throughout the resource consent process has been felt across our business, so it is entirely fitting they headline our concert debut at this iconic 118-year old venue. Only 50,000 fans will have the opportunity to be part of history, and the biggest show in the world right here in Aotearoa.” says Eden Park Chief Executive Officer Nick Sautner.

Promoter Brent Eccles from Eccles Entertainment has worked hard to help make this show possible. After an amazing summer tour with the band he’s thrilled to bring the SATURDAY’S show to Auckland’s Eden Park.

“We are so excited to present SIX60 at Eden Park. The only thing better than the announcement will be the show itself! With everything that’s been going on this year it will be the perfect end to Summer!”

With tickets starting from the low price of $79.90 + booking fees, this milestone concert is guaranteed to sell out. Tickets go on sale 12.00pm Monday 22nd March 2021 from Ticketmaster

Find more from Six60 on InfoPages.
 
 
 
