Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Medals For Nz Champions Of Cheese 2021 Announced

Tuesday, 16 March 2021, 9:11 am
Press Release: NZ Champions Of Cheese

Following judging for the first time in Hamilton, the New Zealand Specialist Cheesemakers Association (NZSCA) has announced 265 medal winners in the NZ Champions of Cheese Awards 2021.

Last month more than 310 cheeses from 35 cheese companies were judged by the panel of 32 judges led by Master Cheese Judge Jason Tarrant. Judging resulted in 265 medals being awarded;84 gold medals, 121 silver medals and 60 bronze medals.

While there are too many medal winning cheeses to mention each one, some of the interesting gold medal cheeses include; Geraldine Cheese Company, Aged Deer Gouda which won gold in the Fonterra Co-operative Group Original Cheese category, New Zealand Food Safety New Cheese category gold medal winners Nieuwenhuis Farmstead Cheese, Poukawa Fog and Whitestone Cheese Co, Oamaru Blue; and Clevedon Buffalo, Buffalo Salted Curd which won gold in the IFF/Danisco Fresh Unripened Cheese category.

Jason Tarrant said “Overall, the calibre of the entries was excellent with just over one out of every four cheeses entered earning a gold medal.”

He noted peak ripeness in white mould and washed rind categories was a little illusive this year. However he said “this was outweighed by the many fantastic results in other categories showcasing world class New Zealand cheeses.”

NZSCA Chair Neil Willman said the Association was delighted to see so many New Zealand cheeses meeting the high standard necessary to be awarded gold, silver and bronze medals.

“Congratulations to all medal winners! We’re delighted many more will be recognised following the Board’s decision this year to issue certificates to the second and third placing cheeses in each category.

This year judging was not without challenge! With Auckland and our Manukau venue going into lockdown one week before the judging, the NZSCA team worked at lightning speed to reorganise the entire event to our backup venue in Hamilton. My personal thanks to the NZSCA team and the fantastic team at WINTEC for their support. The event and venue were both outstanding.”

Mr Willman concluded saying “I’m waiting with great anticipation for the announcement of the 2021 champions at our Gala Dinner in May.”

Trophy winners will be announced at the NZ Champions of Cheese Awards Gala Dinner at SkyCity in Hamilton on Wednesday 5 May 2021.

A full list of NZ Champions of Cheese Medal Winners is available on the NZSCA and CheeseloversNZ websites.

The NZ Champions of Cheese 2021 Trophies to be announced on Wednesday 5 May 2021 are:

  • Countdown Champion of Champions (Commercial)
  • New World Champion of Champions (Mid-sized)
  • Puhoi Valley Champion of Champions (Boutique)
  • MilkTestNZ Champion Cheesemaker
  • Fonterra Co-operative Group Champion Original Cheese
  • ECOLAB Champion Blue Cheese
  • New Zealand Food Safety Champion New Cheese
  • CHR Hansen Champion Soft White Rind Cheese
  • Kiwi Labels Champion Greek/Cypriot Cheese
  • Cheeselinks Champion Fresh Italian Style Cheese
  • IFF/Danisco Champion Fresh Unripened Cheese
  • AsureQuality Champion Dutch Style Cheese
  • Champion European Style Cheese
  • Sabato Champion Farmhouse Cheese
  • Thermaflo Champion Washed Rind
  • Big Chill Distribution Champion Flavoured Cheese
  • Tetra Pak Champion Retail Cheddar Cheese
  • Champion Bulk Cheddar Cheese
  • Good George Brewing Champion Goat Cheese
  • dish magazine Champion Sheep Cheese
  • 180 degrees NZ Champion Export Cheese

Special Awards

  • Innovative Packaging Aspiring Cheesemaker
  • Curds & Whey Champion Homecrafted Cheesemaker and Cheese
  • New World Cheese Lovers' Choice
  • Ignite Colleges Chef’s Choice
  • C‘est Cheese Champion Butter
  • Countdown Champion Yoghurt

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from NZ Champions Of Cheese on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Benjamin Ree's The Painter and The Thief

The Norwegian filmmaker had long been fascinated by art thieves who commit high-stakes crimes with a delicate touch when a chance Google search in 2015 uncovered a botched heist in Oslo. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>


Howard Davis: Byrneing Down the House - Spike Lee's American Utopia

Lee does an admirable job capturing Byrne's stunning live performance of his latest album, but the real star of the show is the staging. More>>


Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Friend Ship Tour Docks in Wellington

A sense of local pride was certainly running high at the Opera House on Saturday night, as the lads ran through a tasty little set drawn mostly from their latest album Friend Ship (splash out for Xmas on the shocking pink extra-thick vinyl edition). More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 