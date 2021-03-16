Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

New Season, New Shows – On Māori Television

Tuesday, 16 March 2021, 4:57 pm
Press Release: Maori Television

Māori Television is unveiling a new season of local programming as part of its 17th anniversary celebrations at the end of this month (March).

The multi-platform media organisation – officially launched on 28 March 2004 – continues to champion local content with New Zealand-made shows comprising more than 90 per cent of its schedule.

Coming up on Māori Television:

  • HURŌ PĒPI premieres on Thursday 25 March 2021 at 7.30 PM. Young couples raising their babies in the Māori language share their inspirational insights in this 10-part series.
  • HARAKORE premieres on Thursday 25 March 2021 at 10.00 PM. Three soul sisters head out on an adventure-filled escapade with plenty of banter – all in the Māori language.
  • ORANGA NGAKAU premieres on Monday 29 March 2021 at 9.00 AM. Uniquely Māori exercise workouts – in a weekly one-hour specal – for young and old to keep fit and healthy.
  • HOME, LAND AND SEA premieres on Tuesday 30 March 2021 at 8.00 PM. Promotes Māori success in farming by showcasing whānau, hapū and iwi enterprises.
  • HUNT WITH ME premieres Tuesday 30 March 2021 at 9.30 PM. Hunters and anglers from different parts of the country take turns to share their passion for the hunt with viewers.
  • PARASITE screens in the Sunday Cinema slot on Sunday 4 April 2021 at 8.30 PM. Bong Joon Ho's Korean thriller – the first foreign language film to win an Academy Award for Best Picture.
  • HAKA NGAHAU Ā ROHE TAMARARO premieres Wednesday 7 April 2021 at 10.30 PM. Coverage of the regional kapa haka event held in Gisborne late last year.
  • ANZAC DAWN SERVICE on Sunday 25 April 2021: The 15th anniversary of Māori Television’s coverage of the dawn service at the Auckland War Memorial Museum.
  • TE RONGO TOA on Sunday 25 April 2021: Presented by The Casketeers’ Francis Tipene, an ANZAC Day music special featuring singers Troy Kingi, Theia and Meto-Tagivale Schmidt-Peke.
  • TEREI TONIGHT premieres on Wednesday 28 April 2021 at 8.30 PM. Back by popular demand! Pio Terei is joined by social media sensation Nicola ‘Nix’ Adams in this music and chat show.

Join in the birthday celebrations and catch the new local content – on Māori Television.

