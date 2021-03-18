Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

A New Short Video Series Focusing On The Reconnection Of Rangatahi With Their Taiao

Thursday, 18 March 2021, 9:49 am
Press Release: Manaaki Whenua

Reconnecting Taitokerau rangatahi (youth) and tamariki (children) with their taiao (the natural world) and Te Rarawa’s ancient ngāhere (forest) – the Au Warawara forest is the focus of a new short video series now being released.

The five-part video series, ‘Te Au Warawara’, features rangatahi and tamariki from Te Taitokerau kura, kairangahau, conservationists, iwi, and other participants involved in a 2,000-year kaitiaki project: ‘Karanga a Tāne Mahuta’ led by Manaaki Whenua - Landcare Research in collaboration with Te Rūnanga o Te Rarawa.

In the series, whānau discuss the importance of empowering tamariki and rangatahi in supporting kaitiakitanga (guardianship) of the Au Warawara forest near Pawarenga; the passing on of intergenerational knowledge; and the reconstruction of our unique taonga species, flora, and fauna for a better future.

The late Kahurangi Whina Cooper often referred to the Warawara as "Te wairua o te iwi o Te Rarawa. The living spiritual being of the people of Te Rarawa."

“This is an exciting outcome of our work together. Our whānau all over the world can enjoy these kōrero. Reaching and engaging with our whānau at home and afar is crucial, it is another way for us to support inter-generational transmission of our kōrero and mātauranga, regardless of where our whānau are,” says Phill (Hoddy) Murray, CEO, Te Rūnanga o Te Rarawa. During the two-year project, rangatahi and tamariki from different Taitokerau kura attended noho taiao to help reconnect with the taiao and learn about their role as kaitiaki of the area.

“Students 11-18 years old were taught the narratives and history of their tūpuna, the tikanga behind Au Warawara forest, and gave insight into how to best protect it through hands-on learning and experiences amongst the taiao,” says Manaaki Whenua – Landcare Research Kairangahau Kiri Reihana. While the series and project focus on the empowerment of rangatahi in Te Taitokerau region, it also opens up the opportunity to reignite the desire of Māori and all people of Aotearoa to learn more and foster a heart and passion for protecting all taonga.

“It raises important discussions around the future of kaitiakitanga, a call to action, and how we can retain crucial intergenerational cultural knowledge and the sharing of this knowledge from our elders to our tamariki,” explains Reihana.

The free video series will be released on YouTube as one video per week over five consecutive weeks. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MGVOh20YI20

Karanga a Tāne Mahuta is a Curious Minds-funded project led by Manaaki Whenua – Landcare Research with support from and collaboration with Te Rarawa Anga Mua, the Warawara Kaitiaki komiti, Te Aho Tū Roa, Far North REAP, and the Toimata Foundation.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Manaaki Whenua on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Benjamin Ree's The Painter and The Thief

The Norwegian filmmaker had long been fascinated by art thieves who commit high-stakes crimes with a delicate touch when a chance Google search in 2015 uncovered a botched heist in Oslo. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>


Howard Davis: Byrneing Down the House - Spike Lee's American Utopia

Lee does an admirable job capturing Byrne's stunning live performance of his latest album, but the real star of the show is the staging. More>>


Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Friend Ship Tour Docks in Wellington

A sense of local pride was certainly running high at the Opera House on Saturday night, as the lads ran through a tasty little set drawn mostly from their latest album Friend Ship (splash out for Xmas on the shocking pink extra-thick vinyl edition). More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 