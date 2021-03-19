TECT Community Awards A Night Of Celebration

It was a night of many smiles, congratulations, and heart-warming stories at the TECT Community Awards last night.

Around 350 people from across the community came to celebrate the volunteers and community groups that make our region one of the greatest places to live.

Finalists were announced late last year, with videos about their work showcased online over the past six weeks.

Winners were announced at the event last night, with applause erupting from Baycourt Community & Arts Centre throughout the evening.

The winners of the TECT Community Awards are:

Event Excellence Award: A Night Before Christmas

Sustainable Future Award: Oropi School – Garden to Table

Diversity and Inclusion Award: Mockingbird Charitable Trust

Rising Star Award: Bay of Plenty Youth Development Trust

Youth Spirit Award: Courtney Bignell

Volunteer of the Year Award: Sibylle Steppat

People’s Choice Award: Oropi School – Garden to Table

Lifetime Service Award: Lou Rigg

Andrew King, Principal of Oropi School, says winning both the Sustainable Future and People’s Choice Award was an amazing surprise.

“It is really affirming of the Garden to Table programme and what it means – it’s obviously valued highly in the community.”

Andrea Green, Garden to Table Trust Regional Coordinator for the Bay of Plenty, says they are incredibly proud of Oropi School.

“They are one of almost 20 schools across the Bay of Plenty running the Garden to table programme. They were our first, and they are a model school.

“We are so proud of the sustainable practices they use and the inspiring programme they are running. It inspires not only the children leaning how to grow, harvest, prepare and share, but they take that home, inspiring their parents, friends and whanau too. We are just thrilled.”

Volunteer of the Year Award winner Sibylle Steppat is well-known in the Merivale community for her work, whether running residents meetings, weekly walking groups, or fitness classes. She came away from the event buzzing with excitement not just for the win, but for the spotlight shone on her neighbourhood.

“When I was watching the awards videos, the main thing for me was that Merivale was mentioned in such an event. That for me was the main goal, I never expected to be called out as a winner. I’m really, really happy to be announced as a winner and to showcase the community I love – it’s a privilege for me to live there.”

Craig Nees from Bay of Plenty Youth Development Trust says working with at-risk youth through their Tauranga Boxing Academy boxing and mentoring programmes is incredibly rewarding.

“We do what we do because we can see the change we are having in young people’s lives. There is no greater reward than seeing the look of excitement and of optimism in young people that before coming into contact with our programmes, they just don’t have.

“I feel really humbled and excited to see this award recognise the whole team, their passion and drive to make this happen – it’s a collective effort. To receive an award like this is just amazing.”

The TECT Community Awards judging panel was made up of community representatives Allison Stewart, Carlo Ellis and Paul Geoghegan.

Ellis says reviewing the list of nominees and selecting the finalists and winners was a difficult task, but one that he found very humbling.

“We are incredibly lucky to have so many selfless volunteers and community groups working to fill our region’s needs. It’s not an easy task, but it’s one that requires a lot of dedication, innovation, and pure good-heartedness. We saw so much of that last night, not just on stage but throughout the room.

“It has been truly humbling and inspiring to get a peek into the lives and work of all the nominees through the judging process. We thank them for the contribution they make to our community, and congratulate all the finalists and winners. He mihi kauana, he mihi humarie ki a ratou katoa.”

Videos on each winner will be released on the TECT Facebook page starting next week. Make sure to Like the TECT Facebook page here: ww.facebook.com/TECTNZ.

View photos from the evening here.

Winner Information

Event Excellence Award: A Night Before Christmas

A Night Before Christmas is a free-entry event that has been spreading joy to our city for over 20 years. With quality entertainment, community spirit, and plenty of Christmas nostalgia, people of all ages and walks of life come together to share in the festive fun. This community-focused event sees hundreds of local businesses, volunteers, and performers band together to make it happen, with fundraising buckets going round to support incredible community initiatives.

Sustainable Future and People’s Choice Award: Oropi School – Garden to Table

Oropi School was the first school in the Bay of Plenty to commence the Garden to Table programme. Their Kokako Garden has been set up to be self-sufficient with an abundant supply of produce, including fruit from the fruit orchard, honey from the beehive, and eggs from the chickens. A centrally located kitchen allows children to take the lead, working as a team to sow, harvest, care for, and produce amazing healthy and wholesome recipes. With the help of many volunteers, and the school’s garden and kitchen development over the years, children are inspired and motivated to enjoy healthy, unprocessed food.



Diversity and Inclusion Award: Mockingbird Charitable Trust

Mockingbird provides a safe and supportive social environment for neurodiverse children, youth and their families. With outings and activities like baking, art, and drama, and a space that keeps sensory requirements in mind, children and youth can be themselves. The space also allows parents the same, offering them the chance to walk the same journey with others, and providing a break from the stress of life outside of Mockingbird. While families often come from a place where they have felt misunderstood, judged, and isolated, Mockingbird provides a safe and nurturing environment where they feel a sense of belonging, working alongside a behaviour consultant, who offers advice and support. Led by their own experience, the Mockingbird board offers practical guidance on obtaining a diagnosis and individualised funding support.

Rising Star Award: Bay o f Plenty Youth Development Trust

Bay of Plenty Youth Development Trust was established in 2017. The Trust works with at-risk youth to help them believe in themselves and achieve dreams they never thought possible. Through their Tauranga Boxing Academy boxing and mentoring programme, young people get physically and mentally fit, learn discipline through access to positive role models, and focus on the ongoing re-iteration of core positive values. The Trust also runs the IBA programme (Imagine, Believe, Achieve/Moemoea, Kimihia, Taea) for youth aged 15-24 years who are not in education, training or employment, to assist them in developing a vision and plan for their future and get them on a successful pathway toward sustained work.

Youth Spirit Award: Courtney Bignell

Courtney is passionate about making the world a better place, and does so through a range of initiatives and events she has organised, and volunteer work. She was a regular helper at a local community meal provider for the homeless, and organised the 1st birthday party of Tauranga's homeless women's shelter Awhina House. In the past she has organised a candlelit vigil for Grace Millane, and a quiz night fundraiser for victims of the Australian bushfires. During the Covid-19 lockdown period, she set up a successful Facebook group for people in Tauranga having to self-isolate. The group, with over 2000 members, provided much-need community connection.

Volunteer of the Year Award: Sibylle Steppat

Sibylle is a dedicated volunteer and community member in Merivale. For the past few years Sibylle has been the Chair of the residents group running community hui and residents meetings, and has been a Board member of the Merivale Community Centre. She has also supported the Merivale Community Garden, the Community Kai dinner initiative, and community events like the Christmas Festival and Matariki. She runs weekly walking groups, coffee groups and fitness classes for residents, and started a Merivale photo competition to celebrate the beauty of Merivale through photography. Sibylle is an integral member of the community, connecting and bringing people together.

Lifetime Service Award: Lou Rigg

96-year-old Lou Rigg is a true community gem. She retired in 1985 from secretarial work at the Post Office and began volunteering, starting at Meals on Wheels, and until a couple of years ago at Grey Power also. In the past has done kitchen work and helped in clothing shop for St Johns Anglican Church and sometimes still assists with their 'Messy Church' program. While she no longer plays bowls, she still takes a turn doing Friday afternoon teas at Matua Bowling Club.

Lou has been volunteering with the Alzheimers Society since 1986, interacting with clients and carers. A calm and reassuring person, Lou visits clients weekly and continues to do so today. She still talks about taking on new clients.

She also regularly attends Probus meetings, exercise classes and the Zipper Club (she had a heart valve transplant around 20 years ago).

