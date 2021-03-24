Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Jungle Return With New Single ‘Keep Moving’ + Announce New Album

Wednesday, 24 March 2021, 7:26 am
Press Release: NikNak Media

Jungle portrait by Anna Victoria.

Today British producer duo Jungle return with a new single from their forthcoming album due August this year. The first single ‘Keep Moving’ is a huge, triumphant, statement of intent, a rallying call, an enormous, anthemic disco soul song in which the duo experiment for the first time, using a choir. The exhilarating comeback track premiered as Annie Mac’s Hottest Record In The World.

Jungle’s forthcoming album - their third - LOVING IN STEREO is likely to become the soundtrack to a summer quite unlike any other. The duo spent the past year locked in a studio and have emerged, delivering a huge dancefloor record for the post-social distancing age, with a life-affirming, sun-kissed celebration of all the things that make music joyful. It is the first time Jungle have worked with other vocalists, Tamil-Swiss Priya Ragu and US rapper Bas both feature on the new record.

Recorded at The Church, in London, new single ‘Keep Moving’ is a song about accepting who you are, about moving forward positively through the world whatever is thrown at you. The track originally had many versions recorded and some of the interpretations of the sonic can be heard at the end when the track flips to a western inspired ‘Morricone’ theme of the hook. 

Jungle are world builders, two creative directors at the helm of an art project. Choreography lies at the heart of Jungle’s universe and this can be seen in every video they have ever made. This album takes this up a level, with the wider Jungle collective of dancers an integral aspect of how the music is experienced visually. With every video directed by Josh Lloyd Watson and long-time collaborator Charlie Di Placido, ‘Keep Moving’, will undoubtedly excite fans. Shot in one take, the video is part Birdman part West Side Story, featuring two gangs of dancers, male vs female. It opens with dancer Che Jones (who starred in the Smile video from Jungle’s last album) in his bedroom and leads into an outdoor scene where we find Mette Linturi (who starred in the Casio video from the previous album). The rest is a beautiful unravelling which is so compelling to watch it leaves the viewer with a feeling of awe and intrigue. 

In their career to date, Jungle have gone from selling-out London’s 10,000 capacity Alexandra Palace to filling the Hollywood Palladium some 9,000 kilometres from home. They’ve performed multiple continents, headlining shows from Sydney to Moscow, while also winning new fans at festivals such as Coachella, Bonnaroo and Lollapalooza. Jungle’s international following is extensive.

Their Mercury Prize-nominated, Gold-certified debut and 2018’s follow-up FOR EVER both entered the UK Top 10. Those two records have since amassed 750,000 equivalent album sales and close to a billion streams.

LOVING IN STEREO tracklisting:

  1. Dry Your Tears
  2. Keep Moving
  3. All Of The Time
  4. Romeo feat Bas
  5. Lifting You
  6. Bonnie Hill
  7. Fire
  8. Talk About It
  9. No Rules
  10. Truth
  11. What D’You Know About Me
  12. Just Fly, Don’t Worry
  13. Goodbye My Love feat Priya Ragu
  14. Can’t Stop The Stars

