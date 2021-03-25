Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Cousins Hits $1 Million Dollar Box Office

Thursday, 25 March 2021, 11:45 am
Press Release: New Zealand Film Commission

Ainsley Gardiner and Briar Grace-Smith’s debut feature Cousins, has taken over $1M dollars at the New Zealand box office and, after three weeks in release at New Zealand cinemas, continues to play strongly around the country remaining on 124 screens from Keri Keri to Stewart Island. Recent New Zealand films that have passed the million-dollar mark include The Breaker Upperers, Savage, and The Dark Horse.

"We are all so proud of Cousins and the support shown by New Zealanders to come and see our film in a cinema. Despite partial COVID lockdowns, tsunami warnings and the America's Cup, so many New Zealanders are still finding time to experience it in the cinema, supporting another New Zealand film to pass $1million at the box office. We hope they continue to do so," said directors Ainsley Gardiner and Briar Grace-Smith.

“Congratulations to Briar and Ainsley and the entire Cousins team,” said NZFC CEO Annabelle Sheehan. “Cousins has joined a prestigious club of New Zealand films that cracked the $1M mark at the box office – long may its brilliance continue. Its success is a testament to the film’s authenticity, a much beloved novel and the unique voices of the wahine Māori who brought it to the screen.”

“We are delighted that Cousins has achieved such an incredible milestone at the box office, and that so many people around Aotearoa have come out to support a film built on the power of Māori wahine behind and in front of the camera,” said Jill Macnab, General Manager of Vendetta Films.

Based on the novel by Patricia Grace, Cousins is directed by Ainsley Gardiner and Briar Grace-Smith and written by Grace-Smith. The film follows Mata, Missy and Makareta, three cousins connected by blood but separated by circumstances, as they spend a lifetime in search of each other.

Cousins remains on 100+ New Zealand screens and will continue to screen nationwide over the Easter long weekend.

Cousins is produced by Georgina Conder (She Shears, The Breaker Upperers), Libby Hakaraia (The Gravedigger of Kapu) and Ainsley Gardiner under Miss Conception Films and Whenua Films and was made with investment from The New Zealand Film Commission, and with the assistance of the New Zealand Government’s Screen Production Grant and the Screen Production Recovery

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Film Commission on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Benjamin Ree's The Painter and The Thief

The Norwegian filmmaker had long been fascinated by art thieves who commit high-stakes crimes with a delicate touch when a chance Google search in 2015 uncovered a botched heist in Oslo. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>


Howard Davis: Byrneing Down the House - Spike Lee's American Utopia

Lee does an admirable job capturing Byrne's stunning live performance of his latest album, but the real star of the show is the staging. More>>


Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Friend Ship Tour Docks in Wellington

A sense of local pride was certainly running high at the Opera House on Saturday night, as the lads ran through a tasty little set drawn mostly from their latest album Friend Ship (splash out for Xmas on the shocking pink extra-thick vinyl edition). More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 