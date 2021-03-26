Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Christchurch's Adam Hattaway And The Haunters Release New Album, WOOLSTON, TEXAS

Friday, 26 March 2021, 7:57 am
Press Release: The Label

DON'T MISS THEIR TOUR THIS AUTUMN!
Friday April 9 - Wellington - Rogue and Vagabond 
Saturday April 10 - Whanganui - Musicians Club - w/ MeanOwls
Friday April 16 - Christchurch - Cassels Blue Smoke
- w/ Daniel Armstrong and The Monsoons
Saturday April 17 - Auckland - Thirsty Dog
- w/ Daniel Armstrong and The Monsoons
Saturday April 24 - Blenheim - The Plant 
Friday May 21 - Dunedin - BARK! - w/ Tahu and The Takahes
Saturday May 22 - Oamaru - Grainstore Gallery - w/ Mads Harrop

Tickets onsale at Undertheradar.co.nz

"Woolston, Texas is a great American rock and roll album – shot through with a healthy dose of Christchurch bravado and humour, and shows off Adam Hattaway and the Haunters as a versatile and virtuoso band, who’ve seriously hit their groove." - Waiheke Weekender

Today, Christchurch's Adam Hattaway and The Haunters unveil their third full-length album Woolston, Texas ahead of the alt-rock band's nationwide release tour this Autumn.

Following a fuzz-ladened debut album All Dat Love, Adam Hattaway's second album Crying Lessons, produced by the acclaimed Delaney Davidson, stripped back the noise to focus on their rock'n'roll roots. With their third album, Woolston, Texas, the band have found their sound. With Hattaway's songwriting following a more organic process, it channels all of the raw emotion that defines their hypnotic live shows. "We wanted this album to be the rocking album - if you want to rock out, put on Woolston, Texas," says bandleader Adam Hattaway. "It’s mostly upbeat with lots of guitar solos. Our producer, Ben Edwards, really wanted to capture the chaos and craziness that this band threatens to erupt into, without going overboard."

Taking inspiration from dreams, love, mental health, gyms and rats, the energetic and soulful ten-track collection serves up a platter of stories embedded in alt-rock goodness. A heartfelt lament to highs gone by, Woolston, Texas is a reminder for those times when spectres creep out of the darkness and try to grab you - there's more than one way out. "I like the idea of juxtaposing high tempo music with quite sad and dark themes, in a Beach Boys-esque kind of way" explains Hattaway. "Half of the album is about having dark thoughts aka Big Night, the other half is about nostalgia and trying not to look back fond teenage memories.."

Out today, Woolston, Texas was produced by Ben Edwards, mixed by Ryan Fisherman and recorded at The Sitting Room in Lyttelton. Tickets for the band's 'Woolston, Texas Tour' this April-May are on sale now at Undertheradar.co.nz - see above and below for tour dates.

WOOLSTON, TEXAS is out now via all online streaming platforms

Based in Ōtautahi/Christchurch, Adam Hattaway (The Eastern, Wurld Series) has been building a reputation in the world of alt-rock n roll. With sweltering hooks and raw emotional narrative, their sound says “put your arm around the one you love and remember that they won’t be there forever – but maybe that’s a good thing.’’

Adam Hattaway is for lovers. A born frontman, he performs alongside three Haunters; Elmore Jones, Liam Quinn, and Ryan Fisherman. Their hypnotic live performances are punctuated by high kicks and borderline-biblical healing sessions. After moving festival goers at Electric Avenue, Nostalgia, and Nest Fest, they are now embarking on their third national album release tour.

Woolston, Texas, the third full-length album from Adam Hattaway and The Haunters, is a multifaceted alt-rock jamboree that is equal parts chaotic as it is forgiving. By track two you will be well acquainted with the scope of journey that follows, from anti-romance swooning to Spanish rock n roll… there is no time to rest.

It’s on songs like ‘Wasting Our Time’ that you hear Adam Hattaway’s subtle growls and desperate melodies wrapped in Beach Boys-esque soul. The slight torment “love and affection is wasting our time” is perfectly glued together by The Haunters’ guitar-heavy grooves. Darker themes are brought to light on ‘Big Night’ with its many hopeful moments “sometimes you have to try” quickly followed by the foreboding “sometimes you wanna die”. Crashing rhythms, bewitching vocal lines and layered harmonies are sovereign on Woolston, Texas, and sometimes we’re treated to Hattaway’s special falsetto vocal bashing, like on opening track ‘You Know You Will’.

Adam Hattaway has mastered his own distinctive valour and turned it into an album with songs inspired by dreams, love, mental health, gyms and rats… Woolston, Texas is a platter of stories embedded in alt-rock goodness, a lament to highs gone by.

