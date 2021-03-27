Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Currie And Wells Lead The Way At Nutri-grain Ironman New Zealand

Saturday, 27 March 2021, 5:12 pm
Press Release: Ironman Group

Braden Currie and Hannah Wells are leading the field heading into the final leg of Nutri-Grain IRONMAN New Zealand following the 180km bike course.

A closely paced bike leg saw the three lead male athletes Braden Currie, Kyle Smith and Mike Phillips head into the last stretch of the bike course together. Currie came into transition just a second ahead of Smith, with Phillips just behind them.

Hannah Wells has opened up a healthy lead heading into the run course, over six-minutes ahead of Rebecca Clarke. Emily McNaughtan is currently 23 minutes behind in third place.

The 42km run leg is looking like a closely fought battle between the three lead male athletes.

IRONMAN NEW ZEALAND BIKE LEG RESULTS

PRO MEN

  1. Braden Currie, NZL, 5:14:56
  2. Kyle Smith, NZL, 5:14:57
  3. Mike Phillips, NZL, 5:15:02
  4. Ben Phillips, NZL, 5:20:57
  5. Cameron Brown, NZL, 5:28:18
  6. Simon Cochrane, NZL, 5:30:19
  7. Jack Moody, NZL, 5:33:23
  8. Lucas Duross, NZL, 5:48:17

PRO WOMEN

  1. Hannah Wells, NZL, 5:48:59
  2. Rebecca Clarke, NZL, 5:55:35
  3. Emily McNaughtan, NZL, 6:18:41
  4. Melanie Burke, NZL, Still on bike course

