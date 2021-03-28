Buscomb Secures Rare Hat-trick Of Medals

Camille Buscomb wrapped up her energy-sapping quest at the Jennian Homes New Zealand Track and Field Championships in Hastings by securing a richly-deserved gold medal in a thrilling final of the senior women’s 1500m.

In one of the most entertaining races of the two-day championships, Buscomb produced a tactically astute piece of middle-distance running to add the 1500m crown to the 5000m gold and 800m bronze she secured on the opening day at Mitre 10 Park.

Understandably feeling fatigued after her exertions on day one, the Tokyo Olympic-bound 5000m and 10,000m athlete chose a more cautious strategy as 800m gold medallist Katherine Camp took the pace for the first two laps and bore the brunt of the blustery conditions at the front.

With two laps to go, Kara Macdermid, the 2020 silver medallist, burst to the front but by the bell it was Rebekah Greene, the 800m silver medallist, who had hit the front followed by MacDermid, Susannah Lynch with Buscomb (Waikato Bay of Plenty) holding fourth eight metres or so off the pace.

However, Buscomb’s patience was rewarded as she gradually picked off those in front of her and delivered her winning strike around the final bend.

Quickly opening up a clear advantage, she would not be denied what was her maiden national 1500m title having previously snared three national silver and two bronze medals over the metric mile.

Buscomb recorded a time of 4:19.78 to complete her impressive three-medal championship haul. Lynch (Wellington) in 4:22.45 added a silver to the same colour medal she won over 3000m in January and Macdermid grabbed bronze in 4:22.60. Greene had to settle for fourth in 4:23.30 with yesterday’s 800m champion and 2019 1500m gold medallist Katherine Camp sixth in 4:33.71.

“I am feeling very tired today and my goal was to run a hard last 150 and 200m dependent on how the race was going to be played out,” Buscomb explained of her win. “It was so windy and I was so tired, I was worried that if I front-ran like in the 800m and the 5000m I would run out of legs.

“With 450m to go Becky went ahead and I tried to stay there and hopefully come through with her. There was a bit of a gap (between her and Greene) but I didn’t want to use all of my energy right there. I needed to be able to sprint the last 150m - that was goal today. I was able to do this. I was pleased to get that win today. It has been a big couple of days.

Reflecting on her impressive swag of medals over the course of the two days, she said: “I’m definitely most happy with the 1500m. The 800m could have gone either way. I didn’t have a huge expectation to win it but I would have liked to run a PB. I am pleased I did all three races, although this morning I was feeling negative. Once I started I felt okay, I tried to stay relaxed and not put pressure on myself.”

Waikato Bay of Plenty also toasted success in the men’s 1500m final as Julian Oakley produced a tactical masterclass to claim a first national senior title.

In a slow-run final, Oakley, who last year finished just 0.05 behind Nick Wills in an exhilarating race, this time went one better after controlling the race from the front over the final 500m. Launching his winning assault with 450m to go, he gained a jump on the pursuing Hamish Carson and Eric Speakman and could not be stopped, posting a winning time of 4:01.35 for the gold medal.

Fast-finishing Speakman (Hawkes Bay/Gisborne) could not quite deliver the hometown victory the locals craved, settling for silver a further 0.35 back. Carson, the six-time former national 1500m champion, settled for bronze in 4:02.07.

“It was nice to come here and get the win,” said Oakley, a former World Indoor 3000m finalist who said he had an up-and-down season.

“I’ve not had the season I wanted to, so it was really good to come here and win at the right time. I would have liked it to be fast but that is hard in a championship-style race. I wanted to make sure I was in the first two or three the whole way and planned on going 500m out. Hamish and Eric have a fast finish, so I knew if I had the jump on them it would be an advantage and the aim then was to try and not let them past me.”

Hometown favourite Georgia Hulls (Hawkes Bay/Gisborne) delighted the home spectators to strike gold and defeat defending champion Zoe Hobbs in a memorable senior women’s 200m final. Running with the aid of a +3.7m/s tailwind, Hulls, who is unbeaten over the half-lap distance this season, flashed past the line in 23.21 complete with a beaming smile.

Hobbs, who yesterday equalled the national 100m record on her way to the New Zealand title, recorded 23.73 for silver with Briana Stephenson (Auckland) backing up her long jump silver from yesterday with bronze in 23.86.

Raised in nearby Havelock North, Hulls said: “I’m feeling a bit relived and happy to run on a fast track against fast people. I had a good bend and I tried not to lose my form, which I probably did a little bit. I love running here and all the people here so it was great to be able to win.”

Cody Wilson (Wellington) went one better than in yesterday’s senior men’s 100m final to take out the 200m race in a time of 21.30 (+2.4m/s).

In a field missing several leading names, Bailey Cotton (WBoP) edged silver in a photo finish from Saravee Sos (Wellington) after both athletes were credited with the same time of 22.03.

Elsewhere, Harry Ewing (University of Canterbury) succeeded Ieaun van der Peet as senior men’s 3000m steeplechase champion, clocking 9:18.00 with Van Der Peet, the 2019 and 2020, settling for silver in 9:33.06.

Aimee Ferguson of Waikato Bay of Plenty battled to the women’s national senior 3000m steeplechase title, the 19-year-old recording 11:25.22 to dethrone 2020 champion Amanda Holyer (Auckland), who had to settle for silver in 12:04.32.

In the field, Anna Thomson matched older brother Scott to be crowned a national triple jump champion as the 25-year-old produced the competition of her life. Four times the Wellington athlete exceeded 13m – twice with jumps beyond the allowable legal wind limit and twice with legal jumps. Her best of 13.06m achieved in the final round added 20cm to her pre-event PB as she secured her fourth national senior triple jump crown.

Boasting 73 years between them, the other medals went to Helena Dinnessen, who added 39cm to her lifetime best with a 12.49m leap, and Sarah Cowley-Ross (12.22m), who added a 17th national senior medal to her highly accomplished career.

Josephine Reeves once again proved the woman with the Midas touch in the senior women’s high jump to claim a hat-trick of national titles. The 20-year-old Wellington athlete enhanced her season’s best by 9cm to secure gold with a third clearance at 1.83m. Two-time former New Zealand champion Keeley O’Hagan edged silver with a 1.79m best on countback from Josie Taylor (Waikato BoP), who was rewarded with bronze.

In a closely-fought three-way battle, Kaia Tupu-South (Auckland) added the national senior discus title to the New Zealand U20 discus and shot put titles she snared yesterday. The talented 18-year-old has been one the emerging stars of the meet and a second round toss of 52.87m earned her a narrow 48cm victory from fellow Aucklander Savannah Scheen. Waikato Bay of Plenty’s Tatiana Kaumoana (52.29m) secured national bronze for a second successive year.

Ettiene Du Preez (Auckland) completed the full suite of senior men’s pole vault medals (having taken silver in 2018 and bronze in 2020) to clinch gold with a best of 4.53m. National decathlon champion Max Attwell took silver on countback with 4.33m from fellow Cantabrian Charlie Cameron.

Southlander Anton Schroder went one better than at 2020 nationals to win senior men’s javelin gold in 62.10m. Michael Mitchell (Otago) 59.06m grabbed silver with the final spot on the dais secured by Jared Neighbours (Canterbury) with 58.60m.

Tommy Te Puni offered further evidence of his rich talent as he romped to victory in the U20 men’s 200m final in a time of 21.46 to complete the U20 100m and 200m sprint double.

In the women’s U20 200m final, Maia Broughton (Canterbury) denied Tayla Brunger the sprint double by a margin of 0.36, registering a time of 24.21 for a decisive win.

Aucklander James Harding earned an impressive victory in the men’s U20 1500m courtesy of a PB of 3:50.30 to complete the middle-distance double. Will Anthony (Wellington), an eye-catching winner of the men’s U20 5000m yesterday, was also in PB shape for silver in 3:51.01 in a photo-finish from Luke Hitchcock (Auckland).

Belle Browne added U20 women’s 1500m gold to her U20 3000m bronze from yesterday, clocking 4:31.19.

Max Yanzick (Canterbury) completed a successful national championships by winning the U20 men’s steeplechase title in 9:53.01 to add to the U20 5000m bronze he snared the previous day.

Jennian Homes New Zealand Track and Field Championships

Senior

Men

100m: Shay Veitch (Otago) 10.34s 1, Cody Wilson (Wgtn) 10.42s 2, Elliot Nye (Cant) 10.76s 3.

200m: Wilson 21.30s 1, Bailey Cotton (WaikBoP) 22.03s 2, Saravee Sos (Wgtn) 22.03s 3.

400m: Hamish Gill (Akld) 47.59s 1, Luke Mercieca (Akld) 48.13s 2, John Gerber (Otago) 49.12s 3.

800m: James Preston (Wgtn) 1m 48.49s 1, Dominic Devlin (Akld) 1m 49.47s 2, Daniel Roswell (Cant) 1m 53.63s 3.

1500m: Julian Oakley (WaikBoP) 4m 1.35s 1, Eric Speakman (HBG) 4m 1.70s 2, Hamish Carson (Wgtn) 4m 2.07s 3.

5000m: Hayden Wilde (WaikBoP) 13m 43.53s 1, Speakman 13m 58.78s 2, Oli Chignell (Otago) 14m 5.05s 3.

110m hurdles: Joshua Hawkins (Akld) 14.16s 1, Tom Moloney (Akld) 15.27s 2, James Sandilands (Cant) 15.31s 3.

400m hurdles: Cameron French (WaikBoP) 51.39s 1, Louis Andrews (Cant) 56.20s 2, Jonathan Maples (Manawatu/Whanganui) 56.25s 3.

3000m steeplechase: Harry Ewing (Cant) 9m 18.00s 1, Ieuan van der Peet (Cant) 9m 33.06s 2, Mathew Rogers (Wgtn) 12m 39.94s 3.

Shot put: Tom Walsh (Cant) 21.79m 1, Nick Palmer (HBG) 18.36m 2, Liam Ngchok-wulf (Akld) 15.35m 3.

Discus throw: Connor Bell (Akld) 61.85m 1, Alexander Parkinson (Akld) 57.02m 2, Jared Neighbours (Cant) 42.74m 3.

Javelin throw: Anton Schroder (Otago) 62.10m 1, Neighbours 58.60m 2, Michael Mitchell (Otago) 56.70m 3.

Hammer throw: Anthony Nobilo (Akld) 63.80m 1, Anthony Barmes (Akld) 56.12m 2, Todd Bates (Otago) 54.72m 3.

Long jump: Veitch 7.78m 1, Felix McDonald (Otago) 7.38m 2, Max Attwell (Cant) 7.02m 3.

Triple jump: Scott Thomson (Akld) 14.65m 1, Andrew Allan (Cant) 14.58m 2, Nicolas Morattalla (WaikBoP) 13.27m 3.

High jump: Hamish Kerr (Canterbury) 2.24m 1, Jayden Williamson (Akld) 2.02m 2, Marcus Wolton (Cant) 2.02m 3.

Pole vault: Ettiene Du Preez (Akld) 4.53m 1, Attwell 4.33m 2, Charlie Cameron (Cant) 4.33m 3.

4 x 100m relay: Auckland (George Kozlov, Hamish Gill, Tommy Te Puni, Matthew Wyatt) 41.86s 1, Otago 42.32s 2, Wellington 42.61s 3.

4 x 400m relay: Otago (Shay Veitch, Felix McDonald, Cameron Moffitt, John Gerber) 3m 17.08s 1, Auckland 3m 17.58s 2, Canterbury 3m 21.87s 3.

Women

100m: Zoe Hobbs (Akld) 11.32s (equals New Zealand national record, resident record) 1, Georgia Hulls (HBG) 11.58s 2, Symone Tafunai (Akld) 11.71s 3.

200m: Hulls 23.21s 1, Hobbs 23.73s 2, Briana Stephenson (Akld) 23.86s 3.

400m: Camryn Smart (Akld) 53.98s 1, Isabel Neal (Akld) 54.74s 2, Jordyn Blake (Cant) 55.09s 3.

800m: Katherine Camp (Cant) 2m 6.50s 1, Rebekah Greene (Otago) 2m 7.60s 2, Camille Buscomb (WaikBoP) 2m 8.33s 3.

1500m: Buscomb 4m 19.78s 1, Susannah Lynch (Wgtn) 4m 22.45s 2, Kara Macdermid (Manawatu/Whanganui) 4m 22.60s 3.

5000m: Buscomb 16m 17.30s 1, Maiya Christini (Akld) 16m 52.52s 2, Laura Nagel (Akld) 16m 54.34s 3.

3000m race walk: Courtney Ruske (Cant) 14m 28.74s 1, Danielle McLean (Wgtn) 18m 1.38s 2, Sarah-Amy Rhind (RWAkld) 19m 33.05s 3.

10,000m race walk: Ruske 52m 27.35s 1, McLean 1m 9m 55.51s 2.

100m hurdles: Amy Robertson (Akld) 13.66s 1, Fiona Morrison (Cant) 14.20s 2, Hinewai Knowles (WaikBoP) 14.23s 3.

400m hurdles: Portia Bing (Akld) 57.57s 1, Alessandra Macdonald (WaikBoP) 1m 1.44s 2, Maddy Spence (Cant) 1m 2.58s 3.

3000m steeplechase: Aimee Ferguson (WaikBoP) 11m 25.22s 1, Amanda Holyer (Akld) 12m 4.32s 2.

Shot put: Dame Valerie Adams (Akld) 18.43m 1, Maddison-Lee Wesche (Akld) 17.38m 2.

Discus throw: Kaia Tupu-South (Akld) 52.87m 1, Savannah Scheen (Akld) 52.39m 2, Tatiana Kaumoana (WaikBoP) 52.29m 3.

Hammer throw: Julia Ratcliffe (WaikBoP) 73.55m (New Zealand allcomers, resident and national and Oceania record) 1, Lauren Bruce (Cant) 72.76m 2, Lexi Maples (Cant) 51.76m 3.

Javelin throw: Jessica Senior (Cant) 45.40m 1, Holly Robinson (Otago) 44.26m 2, Brianna Tirado (Akld) 43.57m 3.

Long jump: Mariah Ririnui (WaikBoP) 6.01m 1, Stephenson 5.98m 2, Tegan Duffy (Cant) 5.92m 3.

Triple jump: Anna Thomson (Wgtn) 13.06m 1, Helena Dinnissen (Cant) 12.49m 2, Sarah Cowley-Ross (WaikBoP) 12.28m 3.

High jump: Josephine Reeves (Wgtn) 1.83m 1, Keeley O’Hagan (Cant) 1.79m 2, Josie Taylor (WaikBoP) 1.79m 3.

Pole vault: Imogen Ayris (Akld) 4.15m 1, Aria Rhodes (Akld) 3.15m 2.

4 x 100m relay: Auckland (Amy Robertson, Symone Tafunai, Livvy Wilson, Briana Stephenson) 45.71s 1, Canterbury 47.00s 2, Tasman 47.82s 3.

4 x 400m relay: Auckland (Portia Bing, Isabel Neal, Zoe Hobbs, Camryn Smart) 3m 42.51s 1, Canterbury 3m 51.67s 2, Hawke’s Bay Gisborne 4m 1.52s 3.

Under-20

Men

100m: Tommy Te Puni (Akld) 10.70s 1, Dominic Overend (Akld) 10.82s 2, Ethan Wallace (WaikBoP) 11.06s 3.

200m: Te Puni 21.46s 1, Overend 22.06s 2, John Wells (Cant) 22.27s 3.

400m: Kairon Pimm (HBG) 49.59s 1, Flynn Marshall (Akld) 49.69s 2, John Wells (Cant) 49.69s 3.

800m: James Harding (Akld) 1m 51.63s 1, Luke Hitchcock (Akld) 1m 53.09s2, Ethan Smolej (Cant) 1m 55.29s 3.

1500m: Harding 3m 50.30s 1, Will Anthony (Wgtn) 3m 51.01s 2, Hitchcock 3m 51.01s 3.

5000m: Anthony 14m 40.76s 1, Cameron Clark (Cant) 15m 14.66s 2, Max Yanzick (Cant) 15m 18.14s 3.

3000m steeplechase: Max Yanzick (Cant) 9m 53.01s 1, George Lambert (Manawatu/Whanganui) 10m 9.38s 2, Ben Conder (Manawatu/Whanganui) 11m 13.83s 3.

3000m race walk: Daniel Du Toit (Wgtn) 13m 31.89s 1, Jonah Cropp (Cant) 13m 47.64s 2.

10,000m race walk: Lucas Martin (Manawatu/Whanganui) 49m 41.14s 1.

110m hurdles: Cameron Moffitt (Otago) 15.50s 1, Tremayne Redman-Gardner (Akld) 15.78s 2, Max Teuruaa (Akld) 15.82s 3.

400m hurdles: Moffitt 56.74s 1, Flynn Johnston (Manawatu/Whanganui) 58.93s 2.

Shot put: Liam Ngchok-Wulf (Akld) 15.97m 1, Blessing Sefo (Akld) 14.90m 2, Hanno Nel (HBG) 13.71m 3.

Discus throw: Max Abbot (Wgtn) 49.32m 1, Sefo 48.01m 2, Quinn Motley (Cant) 42.70m 3.

Hammer throw: Ngchok-Wulf 55.38m 1, Nel 50.24m 2, Abbot 49.82m 3.

Javelin throw: Ethan Walker (Otago) 58.12m 1, Bradley Bidois (WaikBoP) 52.34m 2, Campbell Robb (WaikBoP) 50.64m 3.

Long jump: Quinn Hartley 6.74m 1, Mathew Bealing (Wgtn) 6.58m 2, Moffitt 6.45m 3.

Triple jump: Jamie Kearns (Wgtn) 13.53m 1, Kane de Vries (Taranaki) 13.18m 2, Liam Mckee (WaikBoP) 12.58m 3.

High jump: Jayden Williamson (Akld) 2.01m 1, Hartley 2.01m 2, Jackson Rogers (Otago) 1.93m 3.

Pole vault: Joshua Bull (Cant) 4.32m 1, Charlie Cameron (Cant) 4.03m 2, Ruben Vogel (Akld) 3.88m 3.

4 x 100m relay: Auckland (Troy Middleton, Dominic Overend, Stephen Thorpe, Abhijeet Parmar) 43.78s 1.

4 x 400m relay: Auckland (Flynn Marshall, Kheal Muliaga Paddy, Troy Middleton, Tommy Te Puni) 3m 34.06s 1, Hawke’s Bay Gisborne 3m 59.29s 3.

Women

100m: Tayla Brunger (WaikBoP) 11.78s 1, Hinewai Knowles (WaikBoP) 12.00s 2, Maia Broughton (Cant) 12.02s 3.

200m: Broughton 24.21s 1, Tayla Brunger (WaikBoP) 24.57s 2, Emma Douglass (Wgtn) 25.09s 3.

400m: Annalies Kalma (WaikBoP) 54.94s 1, Douglass 56.67s 2, Holly Rule (Nthld) 56.77s 3.

800m: Rosa Twyford (Cant) 2m 15.40s 1, Krystie Solomon (WaikBoP) 2m 16.58s 2, Brianna Lee (HBG) 2m 17.11s 3.

1500m: Bella Browne (Akld) 4m 31.19s 1, Penelope Salmon 4m 32.88s 2, Hannah Gapes (WaikBoP) 4m 33.15s 3.

5000m: Gapes 16m 47.56s 1, Chloe Browne (Akld) 17m 13.39s 2, Bella Browne 17m 23.03s 3.Maddie Wilson (Cant) 1.69m 3.

3000m steeplechase: Samantha Corbett (WaikBoP) 11m 47.33s 1.

3000m race walk: Antonia Martin (Akld) 16m 37.19s 1.

10,000m race walk: Martin 1h 1m 1.76s 1.

100m hurdles: Maddie Wilson (Cant) 15.41s 1, Angelina Zickert (Akld) 15.60s 2, Ava Duggan (Akld) 15.88s 3.

400m hurdles: Ruby Brett (HBG) 1m 7.11s 1, Katie Corbett (WaikBoP) 1m 12.65s 2.

Shot put: Kaia Tupu-South (Akld) 15.53m 1, Natalia Rankin-Chi Tar (Akld) 13.50m 2, Maddie Wilson (Cant) 11.19m 3.

Discus throw: Tupu-South 52.50m 1, Rankin-Chi Tar 47.59m 2, Suzannah Kennelly (Akld) 47.29m 3.

Hammer throw: Elizabeth Hewitt (Wgtn) 52.73m 1, Centaine Noom-Duckworth (Akld) 49.82m 2, Teagan Ashley (Sthld) 45.41m 3.

Javelin throw: Brianna Tirado (Akld) 41.67m 1, Wilson 36.55m 2, Sam Mackinder (Manawatu/Whanganui) 35.02m 3.

Long jump: Lara Hockly (Taranaki) 5.34m 1, Mackinder 5.04m 2, Charlotte Drabble (WaikBoP) 4.86m 3.

Triple jump: Hockly 11.64m 1, Michelle Farmer (Taranaki) 11.02m 2, Stella Anderson (Akld) 10.55m 3.

High jump: Josie Taylor (WaikBoP) 1.73m 1, Alice Taylor (WaikBoP) 1.73m 2, Wilson 1.69m 3.

Pole vault: Hannah Adye (Akld) 3.37m 1, Lilli Bing (Akld) 3.37m 2, Aria Rhodes (Akld) 3.17m 3.

4 x 100m relay: Waikato Bay of Plenty (Krystie Solomon, Hinewai Knowles, Annalies Kalma, Tayla Brunger) 47.92s 1, Auckland 49.38s 2, Canterbury 49.66s 3.

4 x 400m relay: Waikato Bay of Plenty (Solomon, Brunger, Charli Miller, Kalma) 3m 54.55s 1, Auckland 3m 59.03s 2, Canterbury 4m 10.07s 3.

Para

Senior Men

100m: Nikau Peipi (Tasman) 12.10s 1, Joe Smith (Akld) 12.13s 2, Zachary Orbell (Akld) 15.01s 3.

200m: Mitch Joynt (Akld) 23.87s 1, Smith 25.52s 2, Zachary Orbell (Akld) 32.38s 3.

400m: William Stedman (Cant) 53.94s 1, Joynt 55.00s 2, Guy Harrison (HBG) 1m 10.05s 3.

800m: Jasper Moss (Cant) 2m 36.07s 1, Harrison 2m 43.58s 2.

1500m: Harrison 1, Moss 2.

Long jump: Stedman 5.52m 1, Peipi 5.33m 2, Joshua Taylor (Wgtn) 4.11m 3.

Shot put: Ben Tuimaseve (Akld) 13.21m 1, Jack Lewer (Manawatu/Whanganui) 10.98m 2, Peipi 9.59m 3.

Discus throw: Daniel Meyer (Nthld) 32.28m 1, Peipi 29.41m 2.

Javelin throw: Nikau 36.64m 1, Benjamin Baines (Otago) 33.44m 2.

Wheelchair 100m: Jaden Movold (Akld) 18.84s 1.

Wheelchair 200m: Movold 36.88s 1.

Wheelchair 800m: Movold 2m 27.02s 1.

Wheelchair 1500m: Movold 4m 49.49s 1.

Senior Women

100m: Danielle Aitchison (WaikBoP) 13.76s 1, Anna Steven (Akld) 13.83s 2.

800m: Sarah James (Cant) 2m 57.34s 1, Montana Brown (Cant) 3m 11.49s 2.

Shot put: Lisa Adams (WaikBoP) 15.13m 1, Caitlin Dore (Otago) 9.01m 2, Sionann Murphy (Akld) 7.35m 3.

Discus throw: Sionann Murphy (Akld) 19.72m 1.

Javelin throw: Holly Robinson (Otago) 42.15m 1.

Wheelchair 100m: Gabrielle Wright (Akld) 22.42s 1, Sarah James (Cant) 22.94s 2, Montana Brown (Cant) 24.52s 2.

Wheelchair 200m: James 42.46s 1, Brown 46.09s 2.

Wheelchair 400m: James 1m 28.99s 1, Brown 1m 36.02s 2.

Wheelchair 800m: James 2m 57.34s 1, Brown 3m 11.49s 2.

Wheelchair 1500m: Brown 1, James 2.

For the full results from the Jennian Homes New Zealand Track and Field Championships please click here

