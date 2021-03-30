The Best School Age Triathletes Shone At Tri Taranaki

29 March 2021

The Schools National Championships at the Tri Taranaki Festival in New Plymouth saw hundreds of the country’s best budding triathletes give it their all. Despite the clouds and occasional rain shower everyone shone and enjoyed the fast course, by the Port of New Plymouth. Racing started with the youngest group of U12 and U13 who showed the older athletes how it was done. With categories for individuals and teams all the way up to U19 / U20 there was plenty of racing to offer.

The festival was not only for seasoned Triathletes, the Taranaki Tri-er event saw some competitors getting involved in Triathlon for the first time and a fun run to introduce people to the fun of events. It proved a perfect way to help people on a journey to get fit and to possibly move onto the Sprint Triathlon event next year. There were plenty of smiles and happy athletes who are now converts to the sport.

The Sprint event saw Tri NZ Elite Team members Hayden Wilde and Tayler Reid come in first and second and closely followed by David Martin. In the women’s field Tri NZ Elite series winner Rebecca Spence took the win, with Simone Ackermann and Hannah Knighton coming in as the storm clouds started rolling in.

“It was so good,” replied a stoked Hayden Wilde. “It’s the first time over the line first here, so hopefully I can do it at the World Cup next year.”

The afternoon was full of excitement with the 4-person mixed relay giving the crowds plenty to cheer for despite the rain. The tag team event really changes the perspective of the competitors when they move from being an individual athlete to being part of a team. “It’s great to see all these young people cheering for each other. The sense of sportsmanship is so high and we are proud of all of our athletes. The festival has been a huge success and we are so lucky to have the support of our sponsors and partners to allow us to host such a great event on our sporting calendar,” said Event Director, Shanelle Barrett.

The inaugural Tony O’Hagan Fair Play award was given out to a school and athlete who showed outstanding Fair Play at the NZ Secondary Schools Triathlon. Henry Moore of the Sacred Heart School in Auckland won the award due to his wonderful sportsman like qualities and respect for competition and fellow opponents. Henry saw a young female competitor fall off her bike on the bike course and stopped to make sure she was ok. She was soon looked after and he was told to carry on racing. But once he finished racing, he waited by the finish line for over an hour cheering his fellow competitors on and waiting for the young lady. The technical officials also commented on more than one occasion, athletes from Sacred Heart School had shown great respect for the competition, technical officials and fair play making them the perfect recipient for the prize.

The hardy young triathletes stayed for a prizegiving in the rain as they celebrated each other’s achievements, with the Pièce de résistance being the Suzuki Swift giveaway Finale for the Tri NZ National Series. The pop idol-esque celebration built up the suspense till finally lucky Alice Adams from Auckland won the car to her surprise and delight.

