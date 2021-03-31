Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Oro - Moving And Experiencing The Rhythm Of The Maramataka Maori

Wednesday, 31 March 2021, 11:31 am
Press Release: Tohu Dance Theatre

A collaborative exploration into the Maramataka Maori, aligning knowledge of lunar phases with choreography, audio visuals and live musical composition, Oro is a reflective art space where artists respond deeply in an intimate art installation performance work.

Moss Te Ururangi Patterson, 2020 NZ Arts Laureate, leads new platform TOHU Dance Theatre in this multi-disciplinary performance installation, Oro - inspired by discussions with kaumatua about the Maori calendar.

Planetary forms, patterns and symbols are visually projected throughout the space connecting to the rhythms and vibrations of our lunar phases. Presented in the round, the audience are invited into the space to recline and reflect on 50 (ticketed) bean bags providing an observatory like open space. A stellar line up of experienced performance artists enter and interact with live sound, suspended circular projections and the audience.

Collaborative performance artists; Charles Koroneho, Kelly Nash, Nancy Wijohn, Tru Paraha, Moana Nepia, and Pita Turei present a series of performance vignettes in the round with live sound score artist Peter Hobbs and Taonga Puoro artist Horomona Horo, visual design by NZ Arts Laureate Louise Potiki Bryant & Puck Murphy, with set design by Robin Rawstorne.

Oro prepares the way for the appearance of Matariki (the Pleiades star cluster) which signals the Māori New Year.

Tickets:

TAPAC

$20 - $30

https://tapac.org.nz/whats-on/oro

Supported by:

Creative New Zealand

