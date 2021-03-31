Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Otago Museum Fashion Exhibition Opens!

Wednesday, 31 March 2021, 12:43 pm
Press Release: Otago Museum

Fashion FWD >> Disruption through Design, Otago Museum’s latest exhibition is now open to the public. The exhibition has been designed in-house with a swathe of local and international collaborators: selected iD Emerging Designer finalists since inception and from around the world; Dunedin’s top designers; and selected items from Otago Museum’s vast textile collection, fusing the lines between historical and current innovative narratives in fashion that is brazen, chic and defiant.

The exhibition features Dunedin’s top designers, the Godmothers of Dunedin fashion, Margarita Robertson of NOM*d, Tanya Carlson, of CARLSON, and Sara Munro, of Company of Strangers, Donna Tulloch of Mild Red and Charmaine Reveley. The exhibition was created by Otago Museum in partnership with iD Fashion and Otago Polytechnic, and is supported by McMillan&Co. Lawyers.

The inspiration for Fashion FWD came from Dr Margo Barton, iD Emerging Design Awards founder and Otago Polytechnic academic leader of Fashion Design. “I thought the anniversaries of iD Dunedin and the iD International Emerging Designer Awards, respectively, would be a good opportunity to reflect on the long history of iD Fashion Week”, and the exhibition was born.

Fashion FWD >> opened to the public on Saturday 27 March, and has generated a lot of interest amongst New Zealand’s design, fashion, and textile lovers. “We began with a sold-out panel discussion featuring one of the exhibition curators, the amazing Dr Jane Malthus, and the Godmothers, Dunedin seems really excited about the plethora of events planned throughout the exhibition.”, said Marketing Coordinator, Charlie Buchan. “Every month we have a Fashion Friday, with a Godmother featured in an insider talk, access to the exhibition afterhours, a fashion film, and of course bubbles. We think they will be really popular, and hope we will see people from around the country flying down to experience urban Dunedin with our fashion, sound, and fantastic restaurants, bars, and shopping”, he continued.

The exhibition is also the inspiration behind t-shirts and totes, that feature augmented reality. A first for The Print Room, the black and white print design comes to life in flashes of colour and sound when scanned. “The AR is super fun, people are loving them!”, said Otago Museum Shop Manager, Samanta King.

The exhibition is open until 17 October, and more information about events can be found on otagomuseum.nz/whats-on

 

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Otago Museum on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Benjamin Ree's The Painter and The Thief

The Norwegian filmmaker had long been fascinated by art thieves who commit high-stakes crimes with a delicate touch when a chance Google search in 2015 uncovered a botched heist in Oslo. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>


Howard Davis: Byrneing Down the House - Spike Lee's American Utopia

Lee does an admirable job capturing Byrne's stunning live performance of his latest album, but the real star of the show is the staging. More>>


Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Friend Ship Tour Docks in Wellington

A sense of local pride was certainly running high at the Opera House on Saturday night, as the lads ran through a tasty little set drawn mostly from their latest album Friend Ship (splash out for Xmas on the shocking pink extra-thick vinyl edition). More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 