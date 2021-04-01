Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Nadia Reid Announces 2nd Auckland Show + Support Announce

Thursday, 1 April 2021, 10:28 am
Press Release: The Label

A MERE COUPLE OF WEEKS AGO, NADIA REID AND HER BAND CONFIRMED THEIR WHISTLE STOP NATIONWIDE TOUR OF AOTEAROA BEFORE COMPLETING THE RECORDING OF ALBUM NUMBER NO.4.

THE FANS HAVE SPOKEN AND AUCKLAND’S HOLLYWOOD CINEMA SHOW HAS SOLD OUT.

ONE MORE AUCKLAND DATE HAS BEEN SECURED FOR SUNDAY MAY 23RD AND IS ON SALE NOW

+

Supporting artists on the tour are Whanganui based maverick performer, Anthonie Tonnon for Hastings and Nelson shows; and the Dunedin folk-pop duo of John Guy Howell and Rachel Bailey aka The Broken Heartbreakers for all other dates.

Nadia Reid says of the support choices, “I have so admired both of these artists for a long time. Anthonie is a long-time friend of mine as are the Heartbreakers. I have fond memories of touring in the U.K with Tono and have loved seeing his star rise over the last few years. And as for The Broken Heartbreakers (my neighbours)... when I first heard Rachel Bailey's voice, my heart skipped a beat. They are a truly world-class band and I'm so glad both Anthonie and the BHB's agreed to join this special tour.

Off the back of the highly successful 2020 album Out of My Province and its covid- discombobulated release tour, followed by the sell out 20 date ‘Reid & Ruins’ travelling roadshow with Hollie Fullbrook (Tiny Ruins), Nadia Reid is relishing the thought of presenting her full catalogue (plus some brand new gems) at some of her favourite venues in Aotearoa this May.

Reid reveals, “It’s been my dream to tour the beautiful theatres and opera houses of Aotearoa for as long as I can remember. I’m so grateful to have been able to release my record Out of My Province the way I did, even through a world pandemic.

In all the craziness and intensity of 2020, it made me grow even closer to music and feel more and more how important writing and performing are to me as a person.

I’m very excited to present these big band shows and anticipate it being the last tour I do in 2021 before I finish my 4th album.

Nadia Reid & Her Band
- Opera House and Theatre Tour -


Friday, May 14th - Toi Toi Arts & Events Centre, Hastings

- Support Artist Anthonie Tonnon.
 

Saturday, May 15th - Theatre Royal, Nelson,

- Support Artist Anthonie Tonnon.
 

Sunday, May 16th - Opera House, Wellington

- Support Artist The Broken Heartbreakers
 

Friday, May 21st - Capitaine Bougainville Theatre, Whangarei

- Support Artist The Broken Heartbreakers
 

Saturday, May 22nd - Hollywood Avondale, Auckland SOLD OUT

- Support Artist The Broken Heartbreakers
 

Sunday, May 23rd - Hollywood Avondale, Auckland NEW DATE ADDED

- Support Artist The Broken Heartbreakers
 

Friday, May 28th - James Hay Theatre, Christchurch

- Support Artist The Broken Heartbreakers
 

Saturday, May 29th - Glenroy Auditorium, Dunedin

- Support Artist The Broken Heartbreakers
 

Tickets On Sale At BanishedMusic.com

