Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

DRY CLEANING Debut Album New Long Leg Out Today!

Friday, 2 April 2021, 7:34 am
Press Release: The Label

Dry Cleaning [L-R: Nick Buxton, Florence Shaw, Tom Dowse, Lewis Maynard]
Photo Credit: Steve Gullick

Praise for Dry Cleaning

“The most exciting guitar bands of recent times.” – The Wire

“Cerebral, caustic, exhilarating debut.” – MOJO

“Fresh, clever and endlessly intriguing, it adds up to a stellar debut.” – Record Collector

“Pleasingly grubby, and, in the best possible way, a tough act to follow.” – Uncut 8/10

“One of the most fascinating bands out there.” – DORK, Album of the Month

“Peerless peddlers of post-punk spoken-word ennui deliver another mini-masterpiece.” – The Sunday Times on ‘Strong Feelings’

“Florence Shaw evokes Jarvis Cocker at his most sardonic.” – The Guardian on ‘Strong Feelings’

“[Dry Cleaning] grafts post-punk grooves onto semi-absurdist poetry in a way that’s a little reminiscent of the great Scottish band Life Without Buildings, but Shaw’s vocals are uniquely, and a little menacingly, deadpan.” - The New York Times

“[‘Strong Feelings’ is] a bundle of contradictions, wringing pathos out of detachment, narrative out of non sequiturs.” - Pitchfork

"[‘Scratchard Lanyard’] has all the strange allure of their 2019 output, plus a little extra verve and polish courtesy of PJ Harvey collaborator John Parish." - Rolling Stone

“"Dry Cleaning infuse post-punk with psychedelia on their new single 'Strong Feelings.' The track is tied together by lead vocalist Florence Cleopatra Shaw — her lyrics are a quiet tempest of passing thoughts that are pointless and profound, often at the same time.” - the FADER

“'Scratchcard Lanyard' is a jumble of wordplay and wired tension. Bandleader Florence Shaw sounds disaffected and scattered, singing of bouncy balls and knitting circles and women in aviators firing bazookas, as she lands on one central refrain: 'Do everything and feel nothing.’” - Stereogum

With their debut album New Long Leg out today, Dry Cleaning have shared a third new single, ‘Unsmart Lady’, and its official video.

‘Unsmart Lady’ is driven by a pleasing bone-rattling grunge groove and lyrics about body image. The band’s lyricist Florence Shaw says, “’Fat podgy, no make-up’ – I was thinking about these things that are supposed to be a source of shame about your appearance and wanting to use them in a powerful way. Just trying to survive when you feel knackered and put-upon and shit about yourself, but you say, ‘I don’t care what I’m supposed to be.’” The song’s Tilly Shiner-directed Hi8 analogue promo finds the band playing live in the humdrum surroundings of a south London carpet shop.

Dry Cleaning is Nick Buxton (drums), Tom Dowse (guitar), Lewis Maynard (bass) and Florence Shaw (vocals). Buoyed by the universal acclaim they received for 2019 EPs Boundary Road Snacks and Drinks and Sweet Princess, the south London foursome spent more and more of their lives on tour, refining their craft even further and developing a near-psychic knowledge of how to leave the right amount of space for each other in their songs. Their debut album New Long Leg, produced by John Parish, and featuring the singles ‘Scratchcard Lanyard’, ‘Strong Feelings’ and ‘Unsmart Lady’ is more ambitious and complex, with Shaw’s spoken vocals tightly intertwined with the band’s restless instrumentals. Shaw extracts the most immense meaning from the most trivial things; she peppers the songs with a thousand tiny details, little witty asides about supermarkets, cupboards, beauty products and body parts add up to sonic landscapes that teem with the strange magic of ordinary life.

Dry Cleaning - New Long Leg

1. Scratchcard Lanyard
2. Unsmart Lady
3. Strong Feelings
4. Leafy
5. Her Hippo
6. New Long Leg
7. John Wick
8. More Big Birds
9. A.L.C
10. Every Day Carry

Dry Cleaning - New Long Leg is out today
via 4AD / Rhythmethod 
Dry Cleaning
Instagram | Facebook

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from The Label on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Benjamin Ree's The Painter and The Thief

The Norwegian filmmaker had long been fascinated by art thieves who commit high-stakes crimes with a delicate touch when a chance Google search in 2015 uncovered a botched heist in Oslo. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>


Howard Davis: Byrneing Down the House - Spike Lee's American Utopia

Lee does an admirable job capturing Byrne's stunning live performance of his latest album, but the real star of the show is the staging. More>>


Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Friend Ship Tour Docks in Wellington

A sense of local pride was certainly running high at the Opera House on Saturday night, as the lads ran through a tasty little set drawn mostly from their latest album Friend Ship (splash out for Xmas on the shocking pink extra-thick vinyl edition). More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 