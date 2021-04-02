Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

NZ Dance Music Makers Flamingo Pier Announce Debut Album Out This June, Share First Single 'Eternal'

Friday, 2 April 2021, 4:42 pm
Press Release: The Label

L to R: Luke Walker, Brad Craig and Dominic Jones.

Serving up euphoric disco hooks, to classic house choruses and forays into Latin funk, balearic and psychedelia - Tāmaki Makaurau/Auckland-based party throwers, DJs, and music makers Flamingo Pier will release their debut self-titled album on June 4th on London’s Soundway Records.

Today, the group share the first single ‘Eternal’, an ecstatic, energetic track infused with crunchy keys, hypnotic vocal lines, and saxophone played by Aotearoa Jazz legend Nathan Haines. As with the majority of the new album, ‘Eternal’ came to life in lockdown last year and is a joyful ode to falling in love and the healing power of the dance-floor.

“Eternal is a track channelling emotive, classic house music that celebrates the world being closer to dancing together again,” says group member Luke Walker. “We wanted to make positive music to elevate people's spirits and we’ve been lucky enough to play it live in our DJ sets since events have resumed around the country”

In 2019 and 2020 Flamingo Pier released two widely lauded EPs on Soundway Records, garnering support from UK electronic duo Maribou State (Ninja Tune), American radio host, DJ, and producer Tim Sweeney (Beats In Space), BBC 6 Music DJs, The Blessed Madonna, and JD Twitch to name a few. But like many artists in the last 12 months, the group had to navigate the unfamiliar territory of intermittent lockdowns to write and record an album. The silver lining of this however, was that this was the first time that members Luke Walker, Brad Craig, and Dominic Jones were able to create the record in person together instead of collaborating over the internet - because usually at least one of them has been travelling overseas.

They wrote most of the album together in 2020 in Auckland with a swing of local musicians contributing to the recording, including fellow Soundway act Julien Dyne on drums, saxophonist Nathan Haines, as well as Jess Penson (Kédu Carlö). The group centred the album around the power of shared joy, after what has been a very difficult year for many people. “By being a source of joy for others, you amplify that joy for both yourself and those around you, rather than losing anything,” reflects Walker.

Channelling classic emotive house, to disco, Afro and jazz funk on their debut album, Flamingo Pier cite a wide range of musical influences such as Khruangbin, Roisin Murphy, Peven Everett, house legends Masters at Work and Brazilian artist Tim Maia. This translates into an uplifting but nostalgic current running throughout the album - reflecting on last chances, soul-searching and longing for the carefree days of the dance floor.

The group were lucky enough to host the annual Flamingo Pier festival on Waiheke Island just before another lockdown came into force in February 2021. While this year did not allow for international acts to perform, the vibrant local scene delivered. The power of music, with its ability to create and heighten joy amongst a crowd of people could not have been more apparent, or more needed in this time - something that this album aims to spread even further.

Flamingo Pier, the album, is out June 4th, and mid-June on vinyl.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from The Label on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Benjamin Ree's The Painter and The Thief

The Norwegian filmmaker had long been fascinated by art thieves who commit high-stakes crimes with a delicate touch when a chance Google search in 2015 uncovered a botched heist in Oslo. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>


Howard Davis: Byrneing Down the House - Spike Lee's American Utopia

Lee does an admirable job capturing Byrne's stunning live performance of his latest album, but the real star of the show is the staging. More>>


Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Friend Ship Tour Docks in Wellington

A sense of local pride was certainly running high at the Opera House on Saturday night, as the lads ran through a tasty little set drawn mostly from their latest album Friend Ship (splash out for Xmas on the shocking pink extra-thick vinyl edition). More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 