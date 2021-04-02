Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Toi Tū Toi Ora: Contemporary Māori Art Is The Perfect Day Out For Whānau And There’s Something Exciting For Everyone

Friday, 2 April 2021, 4:52 pm
Press Release: Mahi Tahi Media

Auckland Art Gallery has brought together 70 years of Māori creativity and storytelling into one powerful exhibition that is Toi Tū Toi Ora: Contemporary Māori Art. Featuring over 300 artworks by 111 Māori artists, Toi Tū Toi Ora: Contemporary Māori Art is open until May 9th and is free to the public.

Kara Rickard has visited the exhibition with her tamariki more than once and enjoyed all the different activities it offers. Along with the entertaining and interactive aspects, including the immersive ngāhere (forest, ecosystem) created by artist Charlotte Graham, Kara specifically enjoys that her tamariki get to see and experience many of the stories they’ve grown up with in art form.

“My kids, they know about these kōrero, they know about our creation narrative, te kore and te pō, ka puta ki te ao māramatanga taiahoaho, but for them to be able to walk through that and actually feel it gives them a much deeper understanding of what it is.”

Toi Tū Toi Ora: Contemporary Māori Art is a great way for everyone in the whānau to learn more about Aotearoa and te ao Māori. With so many engaging ways to take in the exhibition, it’s the perfect day out for the entire whanau.

Check out the Rickard’s video diary of the Toi Tū Toi Ora exhibition here on Youtube, Facebook and Instagram.

