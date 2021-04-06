Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

NZME Radio Internship Team Launches Brand New Audio Network

Tuesday, 6 April 2021, 11:48 am
Press Release: New Zealand Media and Entertainment

New Zealand Media and Entertainment’s (NZME) 2021 Radio Internship team has been given one job – “build New Zealand’s newest digital audio network and you choose what it sounds like”.

Seven 20-somethings, all graduates of the New Zealand Broadcasting School at the Ara Institute of Canterbury, have designed and built “Kick”, a youth focussed digital audio network that’ll launch on iHeartRadio on Wednesday (7 April).

“We’re incredibly proud of NZME’s record of supporting New Zealand’s radio stars of the future into our industry, said NZME Chief Radio Officer Wendy Palmer.

NZME has just been voted the best “media and communications” employer by New Zealand graduates in the 2021 GradNewZealand survey of New Zealand’s most sought-after employers. Last year, NZME employed 20 interns and cadets across the business.

“In the past our radio interns have had diverse roles across a variety of networks as they complete their training. This year we’re harnessing the combined skills and energy of these incredibly talented young people by letting them build their own network from the ground up,” said Palmer.

NZME’s class of ‘21 audio interns are doing the lot – from selecting the target audience, creating the playlists, running network promotions, marketing and launch strategy and branding.

Kick Content Director Meg Wyatt said: “We’ve started with the music we know people go to festivals to hear but won’t find on the radio. We’ve gone totally digital on iHeartRadio because that’s where our audiences are most likely to be. And Kick absolutely carries a playlist – because the unlimited choice that comes with streaming is becoming a burden - curated content is making a comeback,”

“Kick’s music strength will be in its diversity, which is indicative of our audience’s listening habits and style. We’ll play new, alternative music - and we’ll have a strong focus on Kiwi artists,” said Music Director Isaac Carter.

While the Kick team have support from right across the NZME business, they’ve been given the reins to run the network the way they want.

“We have a responsibility to nurture young talent and provide them with the opportunity to grow their knowledge and gain the industry experience that will supplement the excellent training they’ve come to us with,” said NZME Chief Content Officer Mike McClung.

“Our young Kick team of Meg, Isaac, Kate, Matt, Bishop, Zoe and Ella represent the future of audio in New Zealand and we’re all very much looking forward to hearing the results,”, said McClung.

Kick - exclusively on iHeartRADIO Wednesday 7 April 2021.

Kick:

Content Director/On-Air: Meg Wyatt

Music Director/On-Air: Isaac Carter

Digital Director/Producer: Kate Davey

Promotions Manager/On-Air: Matt Hutchins

Promotions Manager/On-Air: Bishop Ryan

Imaging Producer/On-Air: Zoe Norton

On-Air: Ella Shepherd

