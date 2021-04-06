Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Hit Pump, Russian Rock Cover Band In New Zealand Will Play At Powerstation On Friday, June 11

Tuesday, 6 April 2021, 11:49 am
Press Release: Little Unique

Missing the high energy of rock concerts, looking for something unusual and craving for new cultural experience while travel is banned? Then don’t miss out on this one!

You could hardly imagine that a tightly-knit Russian community in New Zealand could make so much noise!

Hit Pump is the one and only Russian Rock cover band in New Zealand that has built a reputation for head-spinning live shows. After two sold-out performances in Auckland, this time Hit Pump will bring a massive show on one of Aotearoa’s most iconic live music venues to make it available to everyone keen to explore the vibe of Russian Rock alongside hundreds of Russian Kiwis who know how to rock!

Hit Pump presents their new show called LIVE - to celebrate the magic of offline large-scale gigs, yes, real ones! The band will play the hits by Kino, Alisa, Aria, Spleen, BI-2, Zveru and many more to make for an unforgettable night for any fan of good rock music.

Band’s members are Ilya Chernukha (vocals), Konstantin Sigachev (guitars/vocals), Igor Plotnikov (guitars), Alex Tsekhovskikh (bass), Vladimir Sbitnev (drums).

Tickets via Ticketmaster: https://www.ticketmaster.co.nz/event/24005A738FB82597

$45

Facebook: www.facebook.com/hitpump

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D37K-QAocpM&feature=youtu.be&fbclid=IwAR3c7iaHyAgMZ8LIWeFQssgsqXPg8eDuID4quis9i2A1Fap2bMzy3w8nmWE

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cHL1aWxStls

