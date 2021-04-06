Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Thabani Gapara Returns To The Meteor!

Tuesday, 6 April 2021, 2:20 pm
Press Release: The Meteor

Five-piece afro-funk/jazz group The Thabani Gapara Project is returning to The Meteor with a special one night only gig on Saturday April 10 at 7:30pm.

A concert featuring music from his recent release titled “The Griots Path”, An Evening with the Thabani Gapara Project will showcase a collection of original music that paints an image of Gapara’s Southern African musical heritage.

Front man of the band, Thabani Gapara originally hails from South Africa’s northern neighbor Zimbabwe. Gapara performed with popular Zimbabwean bands that include Jazz Invitation, Color Blue, Africa Revenge as well as a host of gospel and afro fusion bands. In New Zealand outside of leading The Thabani Gapara Project Gapara plays with Katchafire, and recently fronted One Love and Festival One.

An Evening with the Thabani Gapara Project will present music form Gapara’s latest EP “The Griots Path” which was released in March 2021 and is currently available on a range of music streaming platform. Upon the launch of the EP Gapara stated that “The Griots Path” featured “Many amazing stories shared with amazing musicians and people” and he is looking forward to sharing those stories with the people of Kirikiriroa.

Gapara’s previous Hamilton shows include a Meteor show in July 2020 and more recently a successful show as part of the 2021 Hamilton Gardens Arts Festival. “It was a hit, judging by the standing ovation”- reviewer of Thabani Gapara Project HGAF 2021, Libby Wilson, Waikato Times.

An Evening with the Thabani Gapara Project will be running at The Meteor Theatre, 1 Victoria Street in Hamilton on April 10th. The show will begin at 7:30pm with doors open from 6:30pm. Tickets are available at $35 Adult and $30 Concession, further event info and tickets can be found at themeteor.co.nz.

