Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Theatre For Children Inc Presents: “TALE OF A DOG”

Tuesday, 6 April 2021, 6:01 pm
Press Release: KidzStuff Theatre for Children

Written By Peter Wilson

Starring: David Ladderman, Fergus Aitken

Directed By Fraser Hooper & Amalia Calder

By arrangement with Playmarket

Tale of a Dog was originally commissioned by Capital E National Theatre for Children.

Three of New Zealand's top international clowns give us a fun-filled slice of circus life, with the added flavour of some classic KidzStuff treats.

Did you ever want to run away and join the circus? Well now it is time to let an old dog teach you some new tricks and help him on his journey of discovery to the moon and back. Dog is a much loved, energetic pooch, full of new ideas and clever tricks to amaze his circus audiences. However, the moody ring master is determined to keep Dog tied down to the old ways.

So, get out your leads and come for a walk with KidzStuff, on a paw-shaking, belly-scratching, barking-mad tale that is bound to leave you begging for more.

Collectively, David, Fergus, Fraser & Amalia have over 100 years experience of performing to audiences all over the globe!

David is an actor and variety artist with over 20 years experience. He studied at Ballarat Academy of Performing Arts and CIRCO ARTS in Christchurch. David combines his specialist skill of ladder walking, children’s theatre and dazzling street performing to play our clever, lovable ‘Dog’ in Tale Of A Dog. This will be David’s 1st KidzStuff show and we are very excited to have him on the team.

Fergus is an actor, mime, physical theatre performer, tutor and director with over 35 years experience! He originally trained with Robert Bennett in Mime International and at the Desmond Jones school of mime and physical theatre in London. His well-loved character ‘Mr Fungus’ is a Wellington icon. Fergus was recently seen as Dad in the KidzStuff production of Hansel & Gretel.

When: 17th– 30th April 2021

Monday - Friday 10am & 11:30am

10am shows only on Saturdays!

Tickets $12.00 pp, Children under 2 Free

$7 Special Preview, Saturday 17th April 2021

Bookings: www.kidzstufftheatre.co.nz

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from KidzStuff Theatre for Children on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Benjamin Ree's The Painter and The Thief

The Norwegian filmmaker had long been fascinated by art thieves who commit high-stakes crimes with a delicate touch when a chance Google search in 2015 uncovered a botched heist in Oslo. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>


Howard Davis: Byrneing Down the House - Spike Lee's American Utopia

Lee does an admirable job capturing Byrne's stunning live performance of his latest album, but the real star of the show is the staging. More>>


Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Friend Ship Tour Docks in Wellington

A sense of local pride was certainly running high at the Opera House on Saturday night, as the lads ran through a tasty little set drawn mostly from their latest album Friend Ship (splash out for Xmas on the shocking pink extra-thick vinyl edition). More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 