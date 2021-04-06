Theatre For Children Inc Presents: “TALE OF A DOG”

Written By Peter Wilson

Starring: David Ladderman, Fergus Aitken

Directed By Fraser Hooper & Amalia Calder

By arrangement with Playmarket

Tale of a Dog was originally commissioned by Capital E National Theatre for Children.

Three of New Zealand's top international clowns give us a fun-filled slice of circus life, with the added flavour of some classic KidzStuff treats.

Did you ever want to run away and join the circus? Well now it is time to let an old dog teach you some new tricks and help him on his journey of discovery to the moon and back. Dog is a much loved, energetic pooch, full of new ideas and clever tricks to amaze his circus audiences. However, the moody ring master is determined to keep Dog tied down to the old ways.

So, get out your leads and come for a walk with KidzStuff, on a paw-shaking, belly-scratching, barking-mad tale that is bound to leave you begging for more.

Collectively, David, Fergus, Fraser & Amalia have over 100 years experience of performing to audiences all over the globe!

David is an actor and variety artist with over 20 years experience. He studied at Ballarat Academy of Performing Arts and CIRCO ARTS in Christchurch. David combines his specialist skill of ladder walking, children’s theatre and dazzling street performing to play our clever, lovable ‘Dog’ in Tale Of A Dog. This will be David’s 1st KidzStuff show and we are very excited to have him on the team.

Fergus is an actor, mime, physical theatre performer, tutor and director with over 35 years experience! He originally trained with Robert Bennett in Mime International and at the Desmond Jones school of mime and physical theatre in London. His well-loved character ‘Mr Fungus’ is a Wellington icon. Fergus was recently seen as Dad in the KidzStuff production of Hansel & Gretel.

When: 17th– 30th April 2021

Monday - Friday 10am & 11:30am

10am shows only on Saturdays!

Tickets $12.00 pp, Children under 2 Free

$7 Special Preview, Saturday 17th April 2021

Bookings: www.kidzstufftheatre.co.nz

© Scoop Media

