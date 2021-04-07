Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Enduro Championships Kick Off Near Tokoroa

Wednesday, 7 April 2021, 5:17 am
Press Release: Bikesport NZ

Rotorua's Ethan Harris (Yamaha), one of the riders to watch out for at round one of the 2021 New Zealand Enduro Championships near Tokoroa on Sunday. Photo by Andy McGechan, BikesportNZ.com

APRIL 6, 2021: The 2021 New Zealand Enduro Championships kick off near Tokoroa this weekend and one thing is for certain, there will be a different champion crowned this season.

The national champion last year, Christchurch's Hamish Macdonald, is currently back in Europe and racing at world championships level, which means he can't defend his domestic title, but there's any number of equally-talented riders who could step up and claim the crown at the end of this year's Yamaha-sponsored competition.

The series ran for only four rounds last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but it has been boosted back to five rounds this year and, with riders able to discard their one worst result in terms of capturing an individual class win, it will ensure the chase for class titles will be tight until the end. All rounds are counted towards the championship overall.

Whatever transpires, it's again going to take a special individual to claim the top prize at the Tar Hill forestry venue, off State Highway 1, about 11km south of Tokoroa, on Sunday.

Former national dirt bike champions Jake Whitaker, from Wainuiomata, and Seth Reardon, from Whanganui, are a couple of riders who fit the bill – Whitaker won the New Zealand Extreme Off-Road Championships last year and Reardon was national enduro champion in 2019.

However, they can take nothing for granted, with Cambridge's Dylan Yearbury always a threat and he is definitely on form, an impressive overall winner of the elite gold section of the Schist Enduro-X near Wanaka over the Easter Weekend.

Palmerston North's former United States cross-country champion Paul Whibley, Helensville's Tom Buxton and Rotorua's Ethan Harris could also be title contenders.

Harris finished overall runner-up in the MX1 class at the New Zealand MX TT Nationals near Huntly over the Easter Weekend.

Others to watch out for include Oparau's national MX2 motocross No.2 James Scott, Thames rider Natasha Cairns, Drury's Richard Sutton, Tokoroa's Jake Wightman, Stratford's Josh Hunger, Rotorua's Bradley Lauder and New Plymouth veteran Tony Parker, to name just a few.

"It's great to be virtually COVID-free here in New Zealand and to start off this series with an event run by Sean Clarke. Sean always puts on great events and riding conditions should be ideal," said Motorcycling New Zealand enduro commissioner Justin Stevenson.

Event organiser Clarke said the forestry tracks at Tar Hill had not been used in about five years and so "the trails will be quite fresh ... although also quite slippery".

"There will be about 120 kilometres of riding, including five special tests," said Clarke.

"There will be good spectator viewing for the special tests, set up close to the pit area."

The 2021 Yamaha NZ Enduro Championships are supported by Mitas tyres Macaulay Metals, Best Build Construction, Silver-bullet and Kiwi Rider magazine.

2021 Yamaha NZ Enduro Champs calendar:

Round 1 – Saturday, April 11 – Tokoroa;

Round 2 – Saturday and Sunday, April 24-25 – Marlborough;

Round 3 – Saturday and Sunday June 5-6 – Moonshine, Kapi-Mana;

Round 4 – Saturday, June 12 – Masterton;

Round 5 – Sunday, June 13 – Martinborough.

Credit: Words and photo by Andy McGechan, www.BikesportNZ.com

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Bikesport NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Benjamin Ree's The Painter and The Thief

The Norwegian filmmaker had long been fascinated by art thieves who commit high-stakes crimes with a delicate touch when a chance Google search in 2015 uncovered a botched heist in Oslo. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>


Howard Davis: Byrneing Down the House - Spike Lee's American Utopia

Lee does an admirable job capturing Byrne's stunning live performance of his latest album, but the real star of the show is the staging. More>>


Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Friend Ship Tour Docks in Wellington

A sense of local pride was certainly running high at the Opera House on Saturday night, as the lads ran through a tasty little set drawn mostly from their latest album Friend Ship (splash out for Xmas on the shocking pink extra-thick vinyl edition). More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 