Tickets For The Lion King Will Be Released For Sale On 16 April

THE WAIT IS OVER!

TICKETS FOR THE WORLD’S #1 MUSICAL

THE LION KING WILL BE RELEASED FOR SALE ON FRIDAY 16TH APRIL

Tickets for THE LION KING International Tour will be released for general sale on Friday 16th April, ahead of the show’s strictly limited season at Spark Arena in Auckland from Thursday 24th June. With tens of thousands of eager Kiwis already signed up on the waitlist, this season promises to be the celebration of the year!



The priority waitlist is still open - sign up now to have first presale access on Tuesday 13 April!

General public tickets will be released for sale from Friday 16th April at 9:00am



Michael Cassel Group, in association with Disney Theatrical Productions and local presenting partner Spark Arena are proud to bring this unparalleled theatrical experience to New Zealand for the first time.

Producer for the International Tour, Michael Cassel commented: “The countdown for THE LION KING’s premiere season in New Zealand is well and truly on. Casting for the roles of Young Simba and Young Nala is underway, and we’ve been absolutely blown away at the breadth of local talent. We can’t wait to raise the show’s curtain to Kiwi audiences in eleven weeks’ time.”

On behalf of the local presenter, Spark Arena, Michael Coppel said “Spark Arena is incredibly proud to be hosting this amazing production. This will be the first time that THE LION KING has been staged in New Zealand and the arena setting permits this production to be presented at a scale way beyond any other theatre experience previously seen in Auckland.”

THE LION KING is a worldwide phenomenon that redefines the expectations of theatre.

Having played in over 100 cities in 20 countries, over 100 million people have experienced it, making it the most successful musical in theatrical history. The acclaimed director, Julie Taymor, has created a spectacular show for Kiwi audiences who will be treated to extraordinary performances by a talented and diverse international company, comprising 16 nationalities.

For further information about THE LION KING and to sign up for priority access to tickets visit: lionkinginternational.com/auckland

THE LION KING is proudly supported by its event partner - Auckland Unlimited, on behalf of Auckland Council.



OPENS JUNE 2021

“There is simply nothing else like it” The New York Times

“A perfect marriage of entertainment and art” New York Daily News

Tickets will be available for performances from Thursday 24th June, 2021.

Ticket prices start from $65* and vary by seating location, performance date and time.

*2.3% credit card charges and land levy of up to $4.95 per ticket apply. A one-off fee of $8 per transaction applies.

TICKETMASTER is the authorised ticket seller for THE LION KING Auckland season. Tickets purchased via unauthorised re-sellers may be invalid.

© Scoop Media

