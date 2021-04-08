Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

The Tomorrow War Starring Chris Pratt Launching Exclusively Worldwide On Amazon Prime Video

Thursday, 8 April 2021, 6:55 am
Press Release: AMAZON PRIME VIDEO NZ

The Sci-Fi Action Tentpole from Skydance and Director Chris McKay also stars Yvonne Strahovski, Betty Gilpin, Sam Richardson, Edwin Hodge, and Academy Award-winner J.K. Simmons

April 8, 2021 – Amazon Studios has acquired worldwide rights to Skydance Media’s The Tomorrow War from director Chris McKay and starring Chris Pratt, who also executive produced. The global sci-fi actioner will launch exclusively on Prime Video in over 240 countries and territories on July 2, 2021.

In The Tomorrow War, the world is stunned when a group of time travellers arrive from the year 2051 to deliver an urgent message: Thirty years in the future mankind is losing a global war against a deadly alien species. The only hope for survival is for soldiers and civilians from the present to be transported to the future and join the fight. Among those recruited is high school teacher and family man Dan Forester (Pratt). Determined to save the world for his young daughter, Dan teams up with a brilliant scientist (Yvonne Strahovski) and his estranged father (J.K. Simmons) in a desperate quest to rewrite the fate of the planet.

"The Tomorrow War will be a global event that will surprise and delight our customers around the world,” said Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios. "Director Chris McKay has brilliantly crafted this unique, action-packed sci-fi escape that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats and tug on their heart strings with its father-daughter storyline. We couldn't be happier to continue our relationship with Chris Pratt—who brings such dynamic star power to the film—along with David Ellison and the Skydance team, as we share this exciting film with fans."

“I’m so proud of this incredible cast and crew who worked under challenging circumstances to create a unique, original sci-fi action movie... something that’s increasingly rare. Watching this team of actors and artisans effortlessly blend action, horror, comedy and drama was a dream come true for me ... and I hope will thrill audiences this summer,” said director Chris McKay.

“It is fantastic to once again partner with Amazon to release another film from the Skydance canon,” said Skydance CEO David Ellison. “Jen and the marketing team have had great success in making film premieres on the Amazon platform must see events and with Chris Pratt headlining everything goes up to another level.”

The Tomorrow War also stars Yvonne Strahovski, Betty Gilpin, Sam Richardson, Edwin Hodge, and Academy-Award winner J.K. Simmons. Directed by Chris McKay and written by Zach Dean, the film was produced by Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, Jules Daly, David Goyer, and Adam Kolbrenner. Executive producers are Rob Cowan, Pratt, Brian Oliver, and Bradley J. Fischer with Samantha Nisenboim serving as co-producer. The movie is from Amazon Studios, Skydance, and Paramount Pictures in association with New Republic Pictures.

Pratt recently appeared in the record-breaking Avengers: End Game that grossed over $2.7 billion worldwide, which was a follow up to Avengers: Infinity War, grossing more than $2 billion at the global box office. Pratt also starred in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, with the first installment grossing over $770 million at the global box office in 2014; Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 trounced every other film that opened in the summer of 2017 by surpassing $860 million worldwide. Pratt headlined Jurassic World—the seventh highest grossing film of all time—in 2015, and he returned to his role as Owen in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom in June 2018. Recently, Pratt wrapped production on the franchise’s third installment, Jurassic World: Dominion, slated for release in June 2022.

