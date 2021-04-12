Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Paakiwaha Promo Monday 12th April 2021

Monday, 12 April 2021, 11:51 am
Press Release: Radio Waatea

Paakiwaha is an exciting weekly current affairs programme from a Māori perspective. Paakiwaha is hosted today by Dale Husband and broadcast by Radio Waatea with funding from New Zealand on Air.

On today’s show: Neville Baker kicks off the show with a tribute to the passing of the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Phillip. Mr Baker was chair of a meeting the late royal was involved in.

Children's Minister Kelvin Davis tunes in to discuss the opening of a new Youth Justice residence in South Auckland. Whakatakapokai offers wraparound care and support for up to 15 rangatahi. It was designed by Oranga Tamariki and Waikato-Tainui as a Māori-based service.

Federation of Māori Authorities chair Traci Houpapa talks about the upcoming FOMA Huihuinga Wāhine Māori Leadership Summit. Māori business leaders and decision-makers from around Aotearoa will gather this month for the annual hui.

Māori aquaculture in Waiariki is set to get a significant boost thanks to $250,000 in new funding. Te Arawa Fisheries CEO Chris Karamea Insley iwi-lead initiative, Ngā iwi i Te Rohe o Te Waiariki, aims to develop a sustainable industry that contributes to Māori development and wellbeing.

Jane Hotere talks about a water consultation hui this coming Friday.

Famed Māori actor, director and writer Rawiri Paratene is set to appear in his last ever stage performance, Peter Paka Paratene – Ask me anything. Director Tainui Tukiwaho joins Dale to talk about the legacy of his career and works.

Polyfest is back again for 2021. Event Director Seiuli Terri Leo Mau talks about this Wednesday's proceedings.

Labour's Kaunihera Māori has a new chair in Walter Rurawhe, following the death of Labour stalwart Rudy Taylor last year. Mr Rurawhe joins Dale to discuss his aspirations for the role.

And singer-songwriter Ray Bishop tunes in to share a new song he and his band have written to raise money for the Tania Dalton Foundation.

We wrap up the show with Adam Gifford talking politics and Ken Laban gives a wrap on the weekends hākinakina

On Radio Waatea 603AM on Mondays, 10 am- 12 noon and on selected iwi and community radio stations.

Supported by NZ On Air.

Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


