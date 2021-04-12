Rachel Hunter Stays On In New Zealand To Headline NZ Spirit Festival

The bubble opening has seen a surge of Australians purchase tickets to Aotearoa’s preimment wellness event on 22-25 April. After a stressful year and the rescheduling of the event due to Covid, organisers say the increase in ticket sales to customers across the ditch means they are not the only ones looking forward to investing in themselves with stress busting techniques. Australians will be welcomed by a New Zealand cultural experience with the opening powhiri on 4pm Thursday 22 April, followed by a workshop with Kiwi star power Rachel Hunter.

Attendees can expect a top New Zealand music programme, a series of wellness workshops with inspirational speakers and teachers, including world renowned American Bruce H. Lipton PHD. Lipton is an internationally recognised leader in bridging science and spirit. Starting out as a cell biologist, his leading-edge science based approach dovetails with mind-body medicine and spiritual principles. He has been a guest speaker globally on hundreds of TV and radio shows.

Rachel Hunter needs no introduction, from international supermodel to wellness teacher, she is set to headline the event this month and will be teaching breathing techniques, meditation and asanas. Rachel studied meditation and yoga in India, LA and London and will join a high calibre of New Zealand talent, sharing her experiences, knowledge and incredible life journey to all those attending.

Workshops run from 7am to 7pm across five workshop zones including yoga, meditation, haka workshop for women, holotropic breathwork and much more. People learn how to improve their wellbeing through workshops, delve into their own spirituality and emerge a better version of themselves.

Franko Heke, NZ Spirit co-founder says NZ Spirit Festival offers people the opportunity to take responsibility for their health and wellbeing.

“Being a drug and alcohol free festival, people absorb knowledge from workshops running from 7am to 7pm, then gather at night to listen and dance to incredible music”.

Heke says NZ Spirit enables and inspires change. “We have constant feedback about really big changes happening for people during the festival. It’s an opportunity to change a habit, improve your overall health and wellbeing and meet new friends within a community of like-minded and healthy people”.

You won’t find festival attendees in any alcohol or drug infused haze. NZ Spirit Festival is strictly an alcohol and drug-free party. Instead, people can dance unaided with stimulants to top New Zealand acts, like Tiki Tane, Maisey Rika and Heke himself.

An important part of NZ Spirit’s kaupapa is being all ages and bringing older generations together to exchange their wisdom to bridge the knowledge gap between young and old. There are more affordable prices for 55+ people to encourage older people to attend. As well as welcoming older people, the family friendly festival will have a fully programmed kids zone.

Heke says people who attend will get a change to relax in a non judgemental space. “You don’t have to be cool here, or worry about what you’re wearing. It’s about expressing your true self and discovering a little deeper who that person is through our diverse workshops”.

As one of the events affected by the change in Covid alert levels, NZ Festival is stretching the festival season and provides one last chance to gather. Heating is planned for the cooler night time temperatures.

See full workshop programme , music programme and healer’s profiles

Camping options include glamping, space for motorhomes, caravans and tents

NZ Festival provides 15 food trucks serving vegan and vegetarian food in the kai village

Market village

Photos and videos downloadable from here - includes photos of Rachel Hunter, Bruce Lipton and general NZ Spirit Festival photos.

© Scoop Media

