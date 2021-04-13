L.A.B Announce Hamilton & Wellington Headline Shows

ONLY REMAINING NZ 2021 SHOWS ANNOUNCED

Saturday July 3 - TSB Arena, Wellington

Saturday July 17 - Claudelands Arena, Hamilton

Tickets on sale 9am Friday April 16

L.A.B are set to return to Hamilton & Wellington this July for their only shows through Winter 2021. Fresh off a massive summer, including sold-out headline shows at Auckland’s Mt Smart Stadium and the TSB Bowl of Brooklands, these shows will be audiences only opportunities to catch L.A.B live throughout winter.

After a massive 2020 saw the band hit number one on the NZ Singles Chart twice and their album L.A.B IV debut at number one on the NZ Album Chart, the band have played to huge audiences across summer 2020/21, including appearances at a number of festivals alongside their own headline shows.

These shows will see the band emerge from the studio, where they are hard at work on their fifth album. Running through tracks from their ever-expanding catalogue, including the number one hits ‘Why Oh Why’ & ‘In The Air’, these shows will be accompanied by the full lighting and visual experience audiences have come to expect from L.A.B.

The appearance at Wellington’s TSB Arena will be the band’s first headline performance in the capital in over two years. L.A.B will return to Hamilton one year after selling out Claudelands Arena, and both these shows are expected to sell out.

Each show will see L.A.B supported by Summer Thieves, who will be bringing their party-starting indie/pop/rock to the table. Another band hard at work through 2021, Summer Thieves are set to release a new album in time for these two shows, and have just released the first single, ‘Potions’.

Tickets for both shows on sale Friday April 16 9am. Head to loop.co.nz for all the info. Presented by Loop, thanks to Jim Beam & Mai FM.

Listen to L.A.B IV - https://smarturl.it/LABIV

