L.U.T.E - New Theatre Work In Wellington
L U T E (Lies Underneath The Earth)
A new theatre work in development
Written by Kasi Valu
Directed by Kaisa Fa’atui & Albert Latailakepa
Friday 30th April 2021
Drama One Studio
Te Whaea, 11 Hutchinson Road, Newtown, Wellington
2:00pm & 6:00pm
Tickets: $5 - https://www.eventbrite.com/e/lute-tickets-149798002859
As an actor and writer, it is our duty for our Art to be responsive and reflective of the current social, political, environmental, cultural and economic climate of our society - Kasi Valu
Directed by recent graduates of Toi Whakaari: NZ Drama school and featuring a powerful line up of Aotearoa’s emerging creative talent, L U T E explores the life experiences of a young Tongan woman and her tumultuous journey of discovery leading up to her university graduation. This coming of age theatre work is a direct call to action from the rising voice of Tongan writer Kasi Valu.
Directors
Kaisa Fa’atui - Fa’atoia, Vaiala, Gataivai, Vaito’omuli Palauli, Vaovai Falealili, Samoa
Albert Latailakepa - Ma’ufanga, Tonga / Luatuanu’u, Samoa
Writer
Kasi Valu - Ma’ufanga, Lapaha, Tonga
Actors
Te Ani Solomon - Ngati Raukawa ki te Tonga, Ngati Ranginui, Aotearoa
Maurea Perez - Nukunonu, Tokelau / Oinafa, Rotuma
Luz Eliana Folau Brown - Vaimoso, Le’auva’a, Samoa / Hakupu, Niue
Uatesoni Filikitonga - Ha’ano, Pukotala, Holopeka, Ha’apai, Navutoka, Afa,
Hahake Tongatapu, Tonga
Ahry Purcell - Rarotonga, Mangaia, Cook Islands / Saleleloga, Malaela,
Samoa
Seiyan Thompson-Tonga - Ngati Mahuta, Waikato, Aotearoa / Aitutaki, Mitiaro, Cook
Islands
Brett Taefu - Tanugamanono, Salamumu, Samoa