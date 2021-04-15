Back To The Future For Thomson In 2021

Dylan Thomson | Photo credit: Becky Ladbrook / FastExposure Photography

Christchurch’s Dylan Thomson will return to where it all began when he contests the FIA two-wheel drive class of the Brian Green Property Group New Zealand Rally Championship, starting with this weekend’s Winmax Otago Rally.

Having moved to the outright class for the 2019 season, where he placed third in the national championship, Thomson was unable to put together a package to return in an outright car.

Instead, he and regular co-driver Amy Hudson will return in the Total Lubricants Ford Fiesta ST which has delivered great success through the early stages of his career and will return to a class that is stacked with young talent.

“It’s pretty humbling to have so many of our supporters stick with us again for 2021 as we jump back into the Fiesta. Without the likes of Total Lubricants and Drew Accounting, we wouldn’t have achieved any of the success we have to date. It’s also awesome to welcome the good sports from Stadium Finance on board for the season, they’ve supported us for the odd event here and there but to have them on board for the season is fantastic,” says Thomson

Obviously the preference would’ve been to be back in an outright car, but the FIA two-wheel drive class is looking really strong this year with a lot of good young guys in there. We’ve always enjoyed Otago, it was my first ever rally, and this year we’ll have to work hard for a good result.”

The Otago Rally gets underway with a ceremonial start in Dunedin’s Octagon from 5pm on April 15. The following day, crews will tackle seven special stages, with a further seven stages on Sunday prior to the ceremonial finish at the Brighton Domain from 3pm.

Dylan Thomson Rallysport’s campaign is supported by Total Lubricants, Stadium Finance, Drew Accounting, Specialised Auto Services, Braketech, Dunlop, Dixcel, Riordan and West Transport, Kiwi Carpet Cleaning, Extreme Carpet Cleaning, PPG, Harrier Signs and Wurth New Zealand

© Scoop Media

