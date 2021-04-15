Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

ASB Polyfest 2021 Live And Free-to-air – On Māori Television

Thursday, 15 April 2021, 8:53 am
Press Release: Maori TV

Māori Television presents its most extensive coverage yet of the ASB Polyfest as the official television partner of the largest Polynesian festival in the world.

ASB POLYFEST 2021 will showcase the best of Auckland’s secondary school kapa haka performing on the Māori stage this today, Friday and Saturday – live on Te Reo channel (Sky 82, Freeview 15) as well as live streamed and available on demand on www.maoritelevision.com.

Each kapa haka performance will also be repackaged and featured in its own half-hour show on Māori Television and Te Reo at a later date – a total of 45 episodes.

Now in its 45th year, the Auckland Secondary Schools Māori and Pacific Islands Cultural Festival takes place at the Manukau Sports Bowl from today, Wednesday 14 April, to Saturday 17 April 2021.

This year’s theme is ‘Mā roto mai i te ahurea whirikoka, ko te whakaora tinana, hinengaro, wairua me te ira tangata – healing the body, mind, spirit and soul with the strength of culture’.

Some 9,000 students representing more than 60 schools compete in traditional speech, song and dance on six separate stages (Māori, Cook Islands, Niue, Samoan, Tongan and Diversity) while some 90,000 people attend the event.

This year’s Māori stage is supported and hosted by Kia Aroha College and James Cook High School.

Catch all the haka action at the home of haka with ASB POLYFEST 2021 – live, live streamed, on demand and free to air on Māori Television and Te Reo.

