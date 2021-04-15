2021 RSA Poppy Appeal Showcases And Salutes New Zealand's Military Women

One year after an extraordinary $270,000 response to a Poppy Day Appeal that went digital while the country was in Level 4 lockdown on Anzac Day 2020, New Zealanders are again able to turn to Givealittle to remember, thank and support the nation’s servicepeople.

This year’s 2021 Poppy Day Appeal is themed ‘Service and Sacrifice’ and saluting women and the military. The campaign specifically highlights and acknowledges the service of women, who have played a large and often unsung role in the military, including acts of heroism and peacekeeping in overseas territories and conflicts.

Mel Steel, the General Manager of Givealittle, says, "We saw during the nationwide lockdown how the power of a crowdfunding platform like Givealittle can bring people together - it was very special to see New Zealanders, who have always been so supportive of Poppy Day Appeals, create momentum behind a digital campaign when there was the inability to fundraise in person. A big advantage of our platform is that we can reach people anywhere, anytime and especially considering carrying cash has become a rarity. We look forward to seeing Kiwis supporting and sharing their digital poppy for the ‘Service and Sacrifice’ campaign this year.

RSA National President BJ Clark says, "The Poppy Appeal provides the bulk of our welfare funds and enables us to undertake veteran support activities, one of our core activities. We know there is real need among the veteran community. This year, in addition to buying a poppy from a street vendor on 16 April New Zealanders can donate to the RSA anywhere at anytime by visiting the Givealittle page www.givealittle/causes/rsapoppy. When they make a donation they will receive a digital poppy to display anywhere they wish to online to show their support for our women and the military."

In addition to the 2021 Poppy Appeal on Givealittle, Kiwis can visit www.facebook.com/NewZealandRSA and www.rsa.org.nz to view and read the inspiring stories of New Zealand women and the military from World War I to the present day. One such inspirational story is that of Lieutenant Colonel Mel Childs of the Royal New Zealand Army Logistics Regiment who was awarded the Defence Meritorious Service Medal for her actions in July 2016 in Juba, South Sudan while serving with the United Nations (UN). Mel was the first New Zealand Defence Force female posted to the UN Mission to South Sudan.

Offline, the RSA Poppy Appeal will be held on 16 April as a charity street appeal, in concert with the Givealittle campaign.

The 2020 ‘Let’s Not Forget’ campaign funds were raised in just four weeks, donated via Givealittle - which is owned and powered by philanthropy leader Perpetual Guardian - by more than 8,600 individual donors, including $26,500 collectively by Perpetual Guardian and the Perpetual Guardian Foundation. All donations went directly to the RSA to fund its critical work to support our veterans.

The Returned and Services Association (RSA) exists to provide welfare support to military veterans and was founded in 1916 by returning veterans of the First World War. There are over 190 RSAs active in communities throughout New Zealand.

The RSA Poppy Appeal, first held in 1922, is New Zealand’s oldest charity street appeal. It will be held on 16 April 2021 and online round-the-clock via Givealittle.

