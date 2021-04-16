Hockey Dream It Competition Encourages Kids And Teens To Return To Hockey

Polytan and Hockey NZ are collaborating to run a Hockey Dream It competition giving kids and teenagers aged 6 – 17 years of age in New Zealand the chance to win one of five exclusive Hockey Dream It prize packs. The aim of the competition is to encourage hockey participation for this age group in New Zealand by providing them with the equipment to be active and practice hockey at home, while building the confidence to play at their local hockey club.

Hockey NZ General Manager Community and Events, Ken Maplesden states "Hockey has enjoyed year-on-year growth for over a decade with nearly 90,000 now picking up a stick each year. Hockey is now a year-round game played equally by both genders, and until COVID-19 impacted the 2020 season we have seen our participation levels grow to be nearly 50% higher than 10 years ago. Last year was tough for everyone, and we're excited to partner with Polytan to help more young people enjoy the sport of hockey."

Parents, kids, or teenagers can enter the competition by completing the submission form at the following link – www.polytan.com.au/dreamit

PRIZE PACKS

(1) Hockey Dream It Prize Pack consists of (1) Kookaburra hockey stick, (1) Kookaburra hockey ball, (1) Hockey Skills Turf Mat and either (1) Vantage Black Sticks Women’s or (1) Vantage Black Sticks Men’s shirt. Value per prize pack is $1,183 and the total prize pack value is $5,915.

Entries open at 9am on the 12 April 2021 and close at 11.59pm on 25 April 2021.

Winners will be drawn on 4 May 2021.

TERMS AND CONDITIONS

An eligible form is one that provides responses to all questions in the form including the section that asks the entrant to either describe in 50 words or less or upload a video explaining how the entrant imagines themselves using one of the Hockey Dream It prize packs if they were to win.

Entries will be reviewed by a panel of 3 judges made up of Polytan and Hockey NZ staff and submissions will be judged on the age of the entrant, quality of application and level of unique creativity.

Each entrant can only win one Hockey Dream It prize pack and one entry is allowed per person; however multiple submissions can use the same email address.

All entrants under the age of 18 must obtain prior permission from their legal parent or guardian over the age of 18 to enter.

