Weird And Wonderful Sculptures On Show In Napier

An exhibition of weird and wonderful sculptures comes to Creative Arts Napier (CAN) at the end of this month.

Metamorphosis is a collaboration between 8 artists from across Aotearoa. Over a period of two years, the artists turned their talents to making a part, or adding-to a sculptural form. Divided into head, torso, upper and lower appendages, the artists then put the work on a courier to the next North Island destination for the next artist to add their part.

At the same time, each form was accompanied by a ‘book’ created by the first artist and contents added by subsequent artists as they worked on the form.

Project coordinator Biddy Grant says “The project rules were simple - no altering others work except for attaching, no perishable material, and no pretty fairies! The result is a collection of twelve weird and wonderful forms and the story of their creation and journey”.

The challenge to accept the rules, including other artists sometimes bizarre choice of materials became a focus for some. Recording thought and processes in the books and all the usual artistic issues around time, life, money, inspiration and self-doubt were part of the process as well.

Each artist worked outside of their usual choice of media - which some loved - some did not. Deadlines got met and missed. Now these weird and wonderful sculptures are on show to the public for the first time.

The artists are Linda Hobbs (Northland), Karin McCombe-Jones (Wellington), Julz Henderson (Hawke’s Bay), Julz Coffey (Whanganui), Louise Vallack (Wellington), Biddy Grant (Hawke’s Bay), Shona Beach (Wellington), and Lisa Feyen (Hawke’s Bay).

The artists usually work as portrait artists, ceramic artists, printmakers, painters, textile artists, book artists and a paper artist. Each artist will exhibit a piece of their more usual work alongside the sculptures.

Visitors to the exhibition are invited to make their own collaborative weird and wonderful creatures. The ‘exquisite corpse’ is a surrealist drawing game in which each participant takes turns drawing on a sheet of paper, folding it to conceal their contribution, and then passing it to the next player for a further contribution. Like the amazing forms in Metamorphosis, who knows what your creature will end up being!

Photo credit: Dancing Queen, Assemblage including shower hose, copper wire, beads, papier-mâché, clay, net.

What: Metamorphosis

When: Exhibition opening 5pm, Friday 30 April 2021 all welcome

Open 7 days 10am - 4pm /Sunday 10am -2pm, exhibition closes Thursday 6 May 2021

Where: CAN - Creative Arts Napier, Ngā Ringatoi Auaha o Ahuriri, 16 Byron St, Napier behind Te Pania Hotel

Entry: Free

