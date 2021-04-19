New Zealanders To Commemorate Anzac Day In Person

After a disrupted 2020, New Zealanders will be able to gather in public to commemorate Anzac Day this Sunday.

Last year, for the first time since Anzac services began in 1916, New Zealanders were not able to gather at public services and war memorials to mark this significant day of remembrance. Instead, people tuned in virtually to the day’s events.

"We’re really grateful that communities across Aotearoa will be able to gather together again on this day of remembrance", said Manatū Taonga Ministry for Culture and Heritage Chief Executive Bernadette Cavanagh.

The traditional events will take place as usual this year, beginning with the Dawn Service at 6am, followed by the 11am National Commemoration Service (both at Pukeahu National War Memorial in Wellington) and the Atatürk Memorial Service held at 2.30pm in Strathmore, Wellington.

Services will also be held elsewhere in the country as they have in past years.

"I encourage everyone to get involved," Bernadette Cavanagh said. "People can commemorate in ways they feel comfortable.

"I’m really pleased that the successful Stand at Dawn campaign, where people stand in their driveways, will happen again this year with the support of the RSA and the New Zealand Defence Force.

"This is a great way to enable more people, who may otherwise be unable to attend official events, to take part in our national day of remembrance," said Bernadette Cavanagh.

For other information about Anzac Day 2021, visit the Manatū Taonga Ministry for Culture and Heritage website here: https://mch.govt.nz/anzac-day.

To find out about Stand at Dawn visit the New Zealand Defence Force’s website here: https://www.nzdf.mil.nz/anzac-day.

To find out about events, services and remembrances at a community near you, visit the Royal New Zealand Returned and Services’ Association’s website here: https://www.rsa.org.nz/.

