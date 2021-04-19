Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Auckland Fringe Festival - Ahurei Mōwaho O Tāmaki Makaurau Announces 2021 Award Winners

Monday, 19 April 2021, 3:58 pm
Press Release: Auckland Fringe Festival

First and foremost Auckland Fringe Festival - Ahurei Mōwaho o Tāmaki would like to acknowledge the incredible tenacity and drive that ALL of their artists have shown throughout this tumultuous never-ending festival. Without them, the festival doesn’t get to be what it is. After multiple lockdowns during the festival they did what fringes do best, they made it work by extending the festival dates to support all artists that were hit by COVID restrictions, so they could continue to be supported at a later date.

The extended festival came to a triumphant close last night with the Auckland Fringe Awards, celebrating all of the incredibly resilient and hardworking artists that took on the challenge of putting on a show during a pandemic.

The judges had a hard task ahead of them, with an impressive programme that included plenty of theatre, comedy, music, dance, and a whole heap of personal and heartfelt stories.

The winners of the 2021 Auckland Fringe Awards are…

Best Newcomer
– Individual – Fa’asu Afoa-Purcell
– Collective – Te Whare Kapua

Best Sound design – Te Whare Kapua

Best Costume – This Ain’t Auckland

Best Production Design – Standard Acts

Best Performance (Individual)
Dance – Katrina Bastian
Ensemble – Over My Dead Body: UNINVITED
Music – Maggie Cocco
Theatre – Amanda Tito

Best (Overall)
Comedy – Ghost Machine
Contemporary Performance / Live Art – Standard Acts
Dance – Let them Eat Cake/Soliloquy in Sweat
Music – Voyagers
Performance Poetry – Super Duper Boom Boom Fun Night Slam
Theatre – Waiting
Visual Arts – R+R (Rest & Restoration)
Directed – Bryony Skillington
Intergenerational Award Outta the Mouth of Babes
Auckland Fringe Hero – Anders Falstie-Jensen
Spirit of the Fringe
Daniel Fernandez
Sean Dugdale-Martin

Community Engagement Award – An Extraordinary Meeting

Mana Enhancing – Kim Gruebner

PAANZ Auckland Fringe Award
– Pitching – Waiting
– Attending (x4) – Songs From My Suitcase
Squeaky Wheel
The Big O.E
Coded

Unf**k The World Award – Cook Thinks Again

Organised Chaos – Let Them Eat Cake

Best off Broadway Venue – Garnet Station, Tiny Theatre

Outstanding Community Engagement – Whau the People

Sharu Loves Hats – Evening! With Jimmy Applause

Auckland Live ‘Free Your Mind’ Award Voyagers

Auckland Arts Festival - Super Duper Boom Boom Fun Night Slam

Basement Theatre Disruptor Award – Soliloquy in Sweat, Katrina Bastian

Taurima Vibes Atawhai Award – Sunrise

Whangarei Fringe Northern Opportunity Award – Squeaky Wheel

Honorable Mentions
La Guitarra Music
Ravi the Poet Best Newcomer Individual
Adam May Best Newcomer Individual
Victoria Abbot Director

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Auckland Fringe Festival on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>


Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>

Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

Howard Davis: Byrneing Down the House - Spike Lee's American Utopia

Lee does an admirable job capturing Byrne's stunning live performance of his latest album, but the real star of the show is the staging. More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 