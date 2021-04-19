Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

A Celebration Of Alt-Rock And Indie-folk

Monday, 19 April 2021, 4:11 pm
Press Release: Blackout Music Management

Rock The Folk is a celebration of alt-rock and indie-folk by two of Auckland’s hardest working acts Sam Bartells and Albi & The Wolves. The event will take place in Tamaki Makaurau’s waterfront venue The Tuning Fork on Friday 18th of June 2021.

Bartells’ career has skyrocketed since signing his first record deal with Reslau Records in 2019, which allowed him to hone his craft and record with some of Nashville’s best and brightest. In 2020 his debut E.P. Let’s Go gained international praise, and was recently followed up with a brand new single ‘Queen Of Hurt’. His gritty and honest songs are brought to life with his stunning vocals that are reminiscent of the late Chris Cornell. His acoustic roots and relatable lyrics tie together well with Albi & The Wolves.

Albi & The Wolves have steadily built recognition in New Zealand and abroad with fantastic live performances and two studio albums This Is War and One Eye Open. The ramshackle trio hail from different backgrounds but somehow create a brand of indie-folk that’s coherent and totally unique. The band won the Best Folk Artist award at the Aotearoa Music Awards in 2018, performed at WOMAD in 2020, and are set to venture overseas again in 2021. Many of the songs you will hear are being road-tested for their next album which they hope to record before the end of the year.

These acts are wildly different but share commonalities in their sober front men, acoustic roots, and the fact that they sit on the edge of their genres. Set times will be determined by a coin toss and won’t be revealed to the public, so be sure to get in early. Also, each act will play for an hour after an opening set from the stunning singer-songwriter Mema Wilda. This show should not be missed!

ROCK THE FOLK

  • SAM BARTELLS and ALBI & THE WOLVES With special guest Mema Wilda
  • FRIDAY 18 JUNE - THE TUNING FORK – AUCKLAND
  • Tickets available now from www.moshtix.co.nz

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Blackout Music Management on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>


Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>

Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

Howard Davis: Byrneing Down the House - Spike Lee's American Utopia

Lee does an admirable job capturing Byrne's stunning live performance of his latest album, but the real star of the show is the staging. More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 