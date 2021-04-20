Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Enduro Series Takes The Battle To Marlborough

Tuesday, 20 April 2021, 12:30 pm
Press Release: Bikesport NZ

APRIL 20, 2021: It's one down and four to go in the 2021 New Zealand Enduro Championships and it's not going to be getting any easier as the weeks progress.

That's the top tip for the nation's elite off-road dirt bike racers as they head off to round two of the series in rugged Marlborough terrain this weekend.

Round one of this year's Yamaha-sponsored competition was staged in damp forestry near Tokoroa two weeks ago and an early pecking order was set, but there's any number of equally-talented riders who could step up and take charge at round two, a two-day affair in the Marlborough region this coming Saturday and Sunday (April 24 and 25).

And, add to this the knowledge that riders are to count only four of their five results in terms of capturing an individual class win, it's certain the chase for class titles will be tight until the end. All rounds are counted towards the championship overall.

Helensville's Tom Buxton leads the way after winning round one at Tokoroa, although Cambridge's Dylan Yearbury, Palmerston North's former United States cross-country champion Paul Whibley, Oparau's James Scott and record eight-time former New Zealand trials champion Jake Whitaker, from Wainuiomata, were not too far behind him.

Others to impress at Tokoroa included Tokoroa's Jake Wightman, Raglan's Brandon Given and Taupo 15-year-old Wil Yeoman, to name a few, and it will no doubt be some of these individuals who again challenge for victory this weekend.

The venue for both days is Kemps property, 3938 state highway 1, 10ks south of Blenheim and it will be signposted from SH1.

Motorcycling New Zealand enduro commissioner Justin Stevenson said two different courses would be set out over the farmland for the back-to-back days of racing.

"Racing will start a little later, about midday, on Sunday in recognition of it being Anzac Day," said Stevenson.

"The terrain will be moderately challenging ... steep farmland with a few tricky bits that will surely test the riders. Double points will be awarded this weekend, so there are up to 50 points available to any rider that wins their class and for the overall placings."

He said the two clubs, the Kapi-Mana Motorcycle Club and the Marlborough Motorcycle Club, have combined resources to make this event happen.

The 2021 Yamaha NZ Enduro Championships are supported by Mitas tyres Macaulay Metals, Best Build Construction, Silver-bullet and Kiwi Rider magazine.

2021 Yamaha NZ Enduro Champs calendar:

Round 1 – Saturday, April 11 – Tokoroa;

Round 2 – Saturday and Sunday, April 24-25 – Marlborough;

Round 3 – Saturday and Sunday June 5-6 – Moonshine, Kapi-Mana;

Round 4 – Saturday, June 12 – Masterton;

Round 5 – Sunday, June 13 – Martinborough.

Credit: Words and photo by Andy McGechan, www.BikesportNZ.com

© Scoop Media

