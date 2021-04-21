Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

The Justice Of Bunny King To Have World Premiere At Tribeca

Wednesday, 21 April 2021, 10:53 am
Press Release: New Zealand Film Commission

 

Gaysorn Thavat’s debut feature, The Justice of Bunny King, will have its World Premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival in the Viewpoints section where it will compete for the Nora Ephron Award for Best Female Filmmaker, and for the Best New Narrative Director Award for first time filmmakers.

Viewpoints is a section for narratives and documentaries, recognising distinct voices in independent filmmaking by creating a home for bold directorial visions and embracing distinct characters or points of view.

Starring Essie Davis and Thomasin McKenzie, The Justice of Bunny King tells the story of Bunny King, a mother of two, a rough-cut diamond with a sketchy past. While battling the system to reunite with her children, a confrontation leads her to take her niece Tonyah under her wing. With the world against her and Tonyah, Bunny’s battle has just begun.

Written by Sophie Henderson and Gregory King, directed by Gaysorn Thavat and produced by Emma Slade, The Justice of Bunny King is one of three films funded through Te Tumu Whakaata Taonga New Zealand Film Commission’s (NZFC) 125 Fund which offered $1.25M to films led by women.

"I’m incredibly proud to share the news of our Tribeca premiere with the amazing actors, crew and collaborators who believed in this film and poured so much creativity and love into it. Films like this simply do not get made without the generosity and passion of many. The Justice of Bunny King is a film that celebrates the courage of ordinary women facing extraordinary struggles, and I look forward to bringing it home for the women of Aotearoa who inspired it,” said director Gaysorn Thavat.

“Firefly Films is thrilled to have its world premiere at the 2021 Tribeca film festival. We are so proud of the entire cast and crew who brought Bunny King to life. In particular, our sincere gratitude goes to Essie and Thomasin for gracing this project with their immense talent and tenacity. The best stories make us feel less alone; and our hope is that people will find resilience, strength and even have a little chuckle, when watching this powerful story that was so passionately brought to screen,” said producer Emma Slade

“It is wonderful to see The Justice of Bunny King have its world premiere at such a prestigious festival,” said NZFC CEO Annabelle Sheehan. “The 125 Fund was designed to encourage ambitious women’s voices and to bring meaningful representations of women to the screen. The Justice of Bunny King does both with its assured, authentic and unflinching portrayal of the struggles faced by many women.”

The Justice of Bunny King was made with financing from the NZFC and its 125 Fund, and with assistance from the New Zealand Government’s Screen Production Grant and Screen Production Recovery Fund.

Madman Entertainment will distribute the film in Australia and New Zealand with world sales handled by Protagonist . The Tribeca Film Festival runs 9-20 June 2021, both online and in person at select cinemas across New York City.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Film Commission on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>


Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>

Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

Howard Davis: Byrneing Down the House - Spike Lee's American Utopia

Lee does an admirable job capturing Byrne's stunning live performance of his latest album, but the real star of the show is the staging. More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 