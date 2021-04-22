Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Campbell Rally Sport - Tough Start To Season For Campbell

Thursday, 22 April 2021, 5:33 am
Press Release: Campbell Rally Sport

image courtesy: Geoff Ridder

Tauranga’s Phil Campbell has endured a tough start to the 2021 Brian Green Property Group New Zealand Rally Championship, retiring from the opening round, the Winmax Otago Rally.

After the national championship was cancelled in 2020, Campbell was eager to continue the form shown when he finished runner up at the televised Repco Battle of Jacks Ridge amongst a star-studded field. With a new livery incorporating Tauranga ITM as well as The Roofing Store, the team were confident of a strong showing.

Campbell and co-driver Jared Hudson hovered around the top ten early until a broken front axle in the 49 kilometre stage three. Thankfully, a service park was only a stone throw away from the stage end. The crew were able to replace the axle, but a piece that stuck in the gearbox meant that time penalties for lateness dropped the pair outside the top 25.

As the day wore on, the pace improved and Campbell would move The Roofing Store Ford Fiesta AP4 into 18th place by the end of the day, looking for a strong showing to secure day points on day two.

Campbell had a trouble free run through the days opening stage through the ever treacherous Berwick Forest, moving up four places. The following stage would see disaster, with a small mistake heavily punished, breaking the suspension and ending the rally on the spot.

“It was a pretty tough event right from the start for us unfortunately. We came into the season with some confidence after Jack’s Ridge, but it didn’t translate as we would’ve liked,” said Campbell. “On the positive side, we’ve had a heap of positive feedback on the look of the car, now we just need to go as good as it looks!”

The Campbell Rally Sport team now focus on the International Rally of Whangarei presented by Mark Cromie Motor Group on May 14-16.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Campbell Rally Sport on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>


Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>

Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

Howard Davis: Byrneing Down the House - Spike Lee's American Utopia

Lee does an admirable job capturing Byrne's stunning live performance of his latest album, but the real star of the show is the staging. More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 